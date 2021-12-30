 Thursday, December 30, 2021 62.0°F   fog   Fog

Breaking News


Birchwood Home Destroyed By Fire Early Thursday Morning

Thursday, December 30, 2021

A home was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m., the Highway 58 Fire Department was dispatched to a reported residential fire on Maple Lane in the Birchwood area.

The first arriving unit reported a working fire with over 40 percent of the home engulfed in flames. As more units arrived it was determined to perform a defensive attack operation to gain control of the fire.

Multiple units were brought to the scene including Highway 58 Fire, Tri Community Fire, and Dallas Bay Fire with a fire boat since home was accessible from the lake, Hamilton County EMS and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. Mutual Aid units from Chattanooga Fire covered Hwy 58 District 1, East Ridge Fire covered Highway 58 District 2.

The home was deemed a total loss, with an estimated value of $500,000. No injuries reported and it was found that no one to be home at the time of the fire.

The fire will be under investigation to determine the cause.


December 30, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Hears Noises Outside Her House And Finds A Gun; Man Walking Around Field Was Trying To De-Stress

December 30, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

December 29, 2021

Hamilton County Has 948 New Cases, Highest Number Since Pandemic Began; 5 More Deaths; State Has 10,193 New Cases


A woman on Portland Street told police that throughout the night she had heard noises around her residence. She said she would look outside, but never saw anyone. She said this morning she ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 948 new positive cases on Wednesday, up from 505 on Tuesday. This is by far the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began. The second ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Hears Noises Outside Her House And Finds A Gun; Man Walking Around Field Was Trying To De-Stress

A woman on Portland Street told police that throughout the night she had heard noises around her residence. She said she would look outside, but never saw anyone. She said this morning she took her trash out, and upon returning to her residence, she saw a gun next to her back steps. She said no one in the residence owns a gun or would have a reason to have a gun. Police located ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

A New Year And A Brand New Ledger

In just a few days we will be given a wonderful opportunity from God, a new year. We will be granted the opportunity to close the ledger of 2021 with all its turmoil, divisions, threats and fears that took a toll on us as a people and be handed a brand new one to start afresh. As we open it let us be determined to make 2022 a year of rebuilding and beginning again. Let us look ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hospitals In Crisis

It is no secret that most Americans despise government mandates, especially when it is affecting the health care industry so badly. It is also obvious the new surge of COVID is stretching the nation’s hospitals and their staffs to the limit so this is hardly the time for The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to just announce it will start enforcing the vaccine mandates ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Set To Host Southern Scuffle

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga is set to host the 2022 Southern Scuffle, presented by Compound Sportswear, on Jan. 1-2. Billed as the top in-season collegiate wrestling tournament in the nation, the Southern Scuffle is held in the McKenzie Arena. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Jan. 1 and competition will begin at 10 a.m. Day two competition will begin at 11 a.m. with McKenize ... (click for more)

Lookout Mountain FCA Sponsors 2022 Fundraiser To Benefit Programs

Time is running out to purchase your ticket in the 2022 Lookout Mountain Fellowship of Christian Athletes fundraiser. For the third straight year the organization will sponsor a gun giveaway. For a $100 ticket you receive a chance to win up to 27 firearms. This year there will be three bonus drawings for a .22 Roughrider pistol. These will occur on Memorial Day, July Fourth ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors