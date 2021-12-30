Birchwood Home Destroyed By Fire Early Thursday Morning

A home was destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.

Shortly after 1 a.m., the Highway 58 Fire Department was dispatched to a reported residential fire on Maple Lane in the Birchwood area.



The first arriving unit reported a working fire with over 40 percent of the home engulfed in flames. As more units arrived it was determined to perform a defensive attack operation to gain control of the fire.



Multiple units were brought to the scene including Highway 58 Fire, Tri Community Fire, and Dallas Bay Fire with a fire boat since home was accessible from the lake, Hamilton County EMS and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. Mutual Aid units from Chattanooga Fire covered Hwy 58 District 1, East Ridge Fire covered Highway 58 District 2.



The home was deemed a total loss, with an estimated value of $500,000. No injuries reported and it was found that no one to be home at the time of the fire.

The fire will be under investigation to determine the cause.