Police Blotter: Man Comes To Collect Bet; Police Take Knife Off Drunk Man

A woman on Noah Reid Road told police that a friend of her son's had come by her residence asking about money that her son owed him. She said she and her son had a verbal altercation that resulted in her putting him out of her residence. She said her son hasn't been back home since the incident occurred. She said this friend came to her residence the day before saying that her son made a bet on a basketball game, but he never paid him. She said she told the friend that her son no longer lives at the residence and to not return. She said the friend then left her residence without further incident. She wanted a report made.

* * *

A woman on Divine Avenue told police that her purse was stolen from her vehicle while picking up her kids from school. She said she had left the vehicle unlocked while picking up her kids when the purse was stolen.



* * *

Officers responded to an alarm at a residence on Lexington Road. Officers located a door open in the rear of the house. Officers made entry and discovered it to be an entrance to a basement with no access to the main house. Officers were unable to secure the basement door and notified

dispatch to attempt and locate the responsible party. Officers discovered no other doors unlocked.

* * *

While on routine patrol, police entered the HI-Tech gas station, 5123 Hixson Pike. While inside, the store owner asked if police could ask a homeless man who was sleeping out in front of the store to move along. The owner said that this man causes problems and scares customers. Police went outside and located the man. The man was identified and police are very familiar with him. The man frequently causes problems at different establishments and is frequently trespassed from places. Police asked him if he would move along and he complied with the request.

* * *

A woman in an apartment on Carriage Parc Drive told police that her son brought a girl over to her house without her permission and he had her keys in his pocket. She said when she asked her son to leave and give her keys back, he refused to do both and began acting out. The son fled the scene before police arrived. The woman did not want to press charges for the theft, however she does want her keys back. Police searched the area nearby, but were unable to locate her son.

* * *

Police responded to reports of a destroyed ATM at SunTrust Bank, 3535 Brainard Road. Police found the electrical system/computer hardware ripped out of the ATM. They also found a red spray can bottle that was used and sprayed on one of the ATM cameras. This ATM is located on bank property. Police will be trying to find a responsible to get camera footage. The spray can bottle, a couple pieces of metal and a red lighter will be turned into Property as evidence.

* * *



An employee of Capital Collision Center, 127 Honest St., told police he left his vehicle parked there overnight. He said when he got back to the vehicle that morning, he discovered that the catalytic converter had been cut off. He said nothing was left at the scene - tools, blades, etc. However, the property is surrounded by a fence with a locked gate. He said there have been no estimates yet for repairs.

* * *



A man on East Brainerd Road insisted on making a report with CPD. He said he has already made a report with the Charleston, S.C. Police Department. He said he made an online purchase of an amplifier from a man for $500 on Facebook Market Place. He said he sent the man $250 by cash app, then sent another $250 by cash app. He said the agreement was to meet at an address to take possession of the amplifier, but he decided he would pay shipping, due to it being a seven hour drive there. He said now the man has blocked him. He said he is now out the $500. He understands that he was scammed in Summerville and the police there are the agency to handle the crime.

* * *

A woman on Keystone Circle told police she has been seeing a man she does not know put bags of garbage under a tree on her property. She was unable to identify the man.

* * *

A man on Curtis Street told police he had ordered a DJ Mixer ($169, package) and it was shipped by UPS, but it never made it there. He said he had initially given the wrong house number for the address and he had to change it while the package was en route. However, he doesn't think the package was left next door and he said they may have never even changed the address. Therefore, there is no proof of what happened to it.

* * *



A woman on North Sweetbriar Avenue told police she received a call from her contractor who said the electric meter had been stolen off of the side of the building. Last time the contractor was at the location the meter was there. EPB is requiring the police report to replace the meter. There is no suspect information.

* * *



Police observed a white male standing in the parking lot of the Chatt Inn, 2000 E. 23rd St., drinking what appeared to be a wine bottle. Police then made a U-turn and pulled into the parking lot. By the time police arrived the man was still there but had hidden the suspected wine bottle. Police spoke with the man, who was at this point standing on the sidewalk and was swaying back and forth, unable to stand straight up. When police asked him for his information, he would slur his words when giving his name. Officers patted the man down and found a large kitchen knife in a plastic sheath in his pocket. Due to the man being intoxicated, for his safety and the safety of others, the knife was taken to Property for safekeeping. When explaining to the man how to retrieve the knife, he said that he did not care about it and would not be going to reclaim it. The man then went back to his room.