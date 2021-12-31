 Friday, December 31, 2021 67.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Breaking News


South Expected To Get Hit With Severe Storms Over The Weekend, Including Potential For Tornadoes

Friday, December 31, 2021

 As a multi-faceted storm rolls from the Rockies to the Midwest during the first half of this weekend, severe thunderstorms are expected to break out across portions of the South Friday night and proceed eastward through the lower Mississippi Valley on Saturday and then the Tennessee Valley and central Gulf Coast late Saturday and Saturday night.

In addition to damaging winds, there is the potential for tornadoes. Not only may some of the tornadoes be rain-wrapped during the day, but many may occur after dark. Residents are strongly encouraged to monitor local forecasts for warnings.

Farther north and east, the main concern will be flooding rainfall in portions of the upper Tennessee and Ohio valleys into Saturday afternoon. Some locations may end up with five or more inches of rainfall during the period, which may cause urban and flash flooding. 

Motorists traveling through the region should be prepared for delays due to poor visibility in heavy rainfall and water-covered roadways.

On Sunday and Sunday evening, the risk of severe thunderstorms may increase in portions of the Carolinas, Georgia, northern Florida and southeastern Virginia. Storms in this zone have the potential to become strong enough to produce high winds, flash flooding and perhaps a few isolated tornadoes.


December 31, 2021

Hamilton County Has 538 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

December 31, 2021

Georgia Has 18 More COVID Deaths, 17,641 New Cases

December 31, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


The Hamilton County Health Department reported 538 new positive cases on Friday, down from 727 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 71,335. The Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 18 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,425. There are 17,641 new cases on Friday, as that total ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPLEBERRY, XAIVIER DEWAYNE 4519 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol DRIVING ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Has 538 New COVID Cases, No New Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported 538 new positive cases on Friday, down from 727 on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 71,335. The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Friday. The death total is 780. Hamilton County will update the number of hospitalizations and active COVID cases on Monday, due ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 18 More COVID Deaths, 17,641 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 18 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 26,425. There are 17,641 new cases on Friday, as that total reaches 1,420,034 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 94,879, which is an increase of 297 since Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Hope For The New Year

I am not a preacher and have no theological background or training. I am a Christian broadcaster spending nearly 55 years behind the microphone. (Some say a dinosaur at that). I’ve enjoyed this Christmas season especially, seeing longtime friends and making new ones. I enjoyed all the beautiful Christmas music, even Luther’s singing dogs. Yes, I over-indulged on good food but I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: COVID Surges On

Multiple websites are reporting there are over 300,000 new cases of COVID every day in the United States. That is 2.1 million cases in one week and that is unprecedented since the coronavirus first showed up two years ago. “It is unlike anything we have ever seen,” said Dr. James Phillips, the chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University, who called the latest surge ... (click for more)

Sports

Silvio DeSousa Leads Chattanooga Men Past ETSU

The Chattanooga Mocs and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers have had a close rivalry for a lot of years on the basketball court with many games decided by a point or two. Thursday night’s Southern Conference opener for both teams at McKenzie Arena wasn’t one of them as the Mocs rolled to an 82-52 victory, improving to 11-3 overall and 1-0 in conference play. Thursday's win ... (click for more)

Tennessee Snakebit Again In Music City Bowl, 48-45

The Purdue Boilermakers prevailed 48-45 in overtime Thursday against the Tennessee Volunteers in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. Purdue kicker Mitchell Fineran connected on a game-winning 30-yard field goal moments after Tennessee running back Jaylan Wright was ruled inches short of the goal line on a controversial fourth-down play. Video replay showed Wright clearly reached ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors