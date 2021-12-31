South Expected To Get Hit With Severe Storms Over The Weekend, Including Potential For Tornadoes

As a multi-faceted storm rolls from the Rockies to the Midwest during the first half of this weekend, severe thunderstorms are expected to break out across portions of the South Friday night and proceed eastward through the lower Mississippi Valley on Saturday and then the Tennessee Valley and central Gulf Coast late Saturday and Saturday night.

In addition to damaging winds, there is the potential for tornadoes. Not only may some of the tornadoes be rain-wrapped during the day, but many may occur after dark. Residents are strongly encouraged to monitor local forecasts for warnings.



Farther north and east, the main concern will be flooding rainfall in portions of the upper Tennessee and Ohio valleys into Saturday afternoon. Some locations may end up with five or more inches of rainfall during the period, which may cause urban and flash flooding.

Motorists traveling through the region should be prepared for delays due to poor visibility in heavy rainfall and water-covered roadways.

On Sunday and Sunday evening, the risk of severe thunderstorms may increase in portions of the Carolinas, Georgia, northern Florida and southeastern Virginia. Storms in this zone have the potential to become strong enough to produce high winds, flash flooding and perhaps a few isolated tornadoes.