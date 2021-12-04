 Saturday, December 4, 2021 64.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

CPD Opens Internal Affairs Investigation After Officer Is Arrested Following Off-Duty Wreck

The Chattanooga Police Department has opened an internal investigation into an officer in CPD's Neighborhood Policing Bureau who is charged with DUI and other offenses.

 

 CPD Internal Affairs opened its investigation after CPD's Traffic Investigators responded to a two-vehicle crash where it was determined through interviews and investigation that the officer was the at-fault driver in the crash that occurred in the 2000 block of Shepherd Road at approximately 8:41 p.m.

on Thursday.

 

The officer was not on duty nor in his patrol vehicle at the time of the crash.


CPD placed Officer Jeremy Yates on administrative leave on Friday. He will remain on administrative leave until a final disposition in the Internal Affairs investigation is reached. The CPD Internal Affairs investigation is separate from the traffic investigation.

 

The officer is charged with DUI, following too close, and possession of a weapon while under the influence.


Officer Yates was hired in July 2016.
 
The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund named Officer Yates as the recipient of its Officer of the Month Award for June 2019.
 
 Officer Yates responded to a call about a man in a convenience store parking lot. When he arrived, he noticed a barefoot man using two pieces of cardboard to keep his feet from burning on the hot pavement. He asked the man’s shoe size, went to a nearby store and bought the man a pair of shoes. A person pumping gas nearby saw what happened and posted it on social media.

Police Blotter: Man Tells BP Employee He's Going To Blow Up Her And The Store; Woman Thinks Son-In-Law Is Trying To Break Into Her House

An employee at the BP, 100 West 20th St., told police she was at the register when a man walked into the store and was being "mouthy" with her. She said she asked him to leave and he complied with that order, but he stayed on the property outside. While he was outside, the employee said she watched him go up to several people and ask them for money. The employee then went outside ... (click for more)

10 Sets Of Chattanooga In Old Photos And Paul Hiener’s Historic Chattanooga To Be Given Away In Contest

You can win a set of two of the books in the four-volume Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. There will be 10 winners of Chattanooga in Old Photos and Paul Hiener’s Historic Chattanooga. To enter, just email news@chattanoogan.com with note: Books Contest. Chattanooga in Old Photos includes ... (click for more)

In Praise Of EV - And Response (2)

Roy, sometimes I think I envy your uncanny ability to compartmentalize, draw bright lines and to simply conclude that thing one is good and thing two is bad. No electric vehicle for you. In Roy’s universe: Batteries are bad. Gasoline is good. My 30+ years of practicing environmental law and addressing legacy environmental impacts have proved otherwise. As the Eagles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

SOME OF THE BEST ONE-LINERS * -- My wife asked me earlier: "Are you even listening to me?" Which is a really weird way to start a conversation. * -- I met the vegetarian brother of Bruce Lee. Brocco Lee. * -- I entered 10 puns in a pun contest hoping one would win, but no pun in ten did! * -- Albert Einstein was a genius. His brother Frank was a monster. * -- My email ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Names Rod Underwood As New Head Coach

A new era begins for the boys in blue. Chattanooga Football Club is proud to announce that Rod Underwood will be the next Sporting Director and Head Coach for the men’s first team. Underwood is a seasoned coaching veteran, managing at every level of American soccer as well as professional clubs in Sierra Leone and Jamaica. The Atlanta native is looking forward to hitting the ground ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols, Lady Vols Reinventing Themselves

The Tennessee Vols bounced back from a sputtering start in their previous game and routed Presbyterian on Tuesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. One night later, the Tennessee Lady Vols showed more scoring depth in beating Tennessee Tech. Both teams made progress, which arguably is as important now as results. This portion of a basketball season is crucial for sorting ... (click for more)


