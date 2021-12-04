CPD Opens Internal Affairs Investigation After Officer Is Arrested Following Off-Duty Wreck

The Chattanooga Police Department has opened an internal investigation into an officer in CPD's Neighborhood Policing Bureau who is charged with DUI and other offenses.

CPD Internal Affairs opened its investigation after CPD's Traffic Investigators responded to a two-vehicle crash where it was determined through interviews and investigation that the officer was the at-fault driver in the crash that occurred in the 2000 block of Shepherd Road at approximately 8:41 p.m. on Thursday.

The officer was not on duty nor in his patrol vehicle at the time of the crash.





CPD placed Officer Jeremy Yates on administrative leave on Friday. He will remain on administrative leave until a final disposition in the Internal Affairs investigation is reached. The CPD Internal Affairs investigation is separate from the traffic investigation.

The officer is charged with DUI, following too close, and possession of a weapon while under the influence.