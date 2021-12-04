Hamilton County Upcoming Vaccine Events

Health Department COVID-19 vaccination events are free and open to the public. Multiple locations are available. Please call the hotline at 209-8383 or visit the online calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to see where the Health Department is offering events throughout the week.
Pfizer Primary Series
Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402
Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Birchwood Clinic, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308
Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
COVID-19 Boosters
Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402
Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Birchwood Clinic, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308
Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Pfizer Vaccine for Ages 5-11
Main Facility, 921 E. 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403
Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.
No appointment necessary.
For more information, please visit the website at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov or call 209-8383.
Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W. Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
By appointment only. For more information, call 209-5490.
Homeless Healthcare Center, 730 E. 11th St, Chattanooga, TN 37403
Walk-in appointments available for qualifying homeless individuals.
For more information, call 209-5800.
Birchwood Health Center, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308
By appointment only.
To make an appointment, call 209-5540.
Pop-up Flu Event
Flu Shots, Ages 18+
Wednesday, 2-4 p.m.
College Hill Courts, 1300 Grove St, Chattanooga, TN 37402
Free and open to the public.
No appointment necessary.
For more information, call 209-8383.
You do not need to be a resident of this community to be eligible.
The Hamilton County Health Department offers free transportation to the Tennessee Riverpark. To request transportation, please call 209-8383.