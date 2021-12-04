Hamilton County Upcoming Vaccine Events

 Saturday, December 4, 2021 66.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Health Department COVID-19 vaccination events are free and open to the public. Multiple locations are available. Please call the hotline at 209-8383 or visit the online calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to see where the Health Department is offering events throughout the week.

Pfizer Primary Series
Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402
Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Birchwood Clinic, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308
Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Boosters
Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37402
Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Birchwood Clinic, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308
Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Pfizer Vaccine for Ages 5-11
Main Facility, 921 E. 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403
Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.
No appointment necessary.
For more information, please visit the website at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov or call 209-8383.

Sequoyah Health Center, 9527 W. Ridge Trail Rd, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
By appointment only. For more information, call 209-5490.
Homeless Healthcare Center, 730 E. 11th St, Chattanooga, TN 37403
Walk-in appointments available for qualifying homeless individuals.
For more information, call 209-5800.

Birchwood Health Center, 5625 TN-60, Birchwood, TN 37308
By appointment only.
To make an appointment, call 209-5540.

Pop-up Flu Event
Flu Shots, Ages 18+
Wednesday, 2-4 p.m.
College Hill Courts, 1300 Grove St, Chattanooga, TN 37402 
Free and open to the public.
No appointment necessary.
For more information, call 209-8383.
You do not need to be a resident of this community to be eligible. 

The Hamilton County Health Department offers free transportation to the Tennessee Riverpark. To request transportation, please call 209-8383.


December 4, 2021

10 Sets Of Chattanooga In Old Photos And Paul Hiener’s Historic Chattanooga To Be Given Away In Contest

December 4, 2021

10 Sets Of Chattanooga In Old Photos And Paul Hiener’s Historic Chattanooga To Be Given Away In Contest

You can win a set of two of the books in the four-volume Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. There will be 10 winners of Chattanooga in Old Photos and Paul Hiener’s Historic Chattanooga. To enter, just email news@chattanoogan.com with note: Books Contest. Chattanooga in Old Photos includes ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Plight Of The Homeless

I work very closely with the homeless population in our Chattanooga area. My son and I take around 50 meals a week to our friends living in the tent cities. On Wednesday at 9 a.m. I witnessed first hand the Tennessee Department of Transportation destroying everything - my friends' homes and all of their possessions. My friends in the tent cities have always told me that TDOT ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

SOME OF THE BEST ONE-LINERS * -- My wife asked me earlier: "Are you even listening to me?" Which is a really weird way to start a conversation. * -- I met the vegetarian brother of Bruce Lee. Brocco Lee. * -- I entered 10 puns in a pun contest hoping one would win, but no pun in ten did! * -- Albert Einstein was a genius. His brother Frank was a monster. * -- My email ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Women To Host Alabama On Sunday

The Chattanooga women’s basketball team will return home Sunday afternoon to host SEC foe Alabama at The McKenzie Arena. All fans are encouraged to show their support for the Mocs by wearing blue and the first 100 fans through the gate will receive a “CODE BLUE” t-shirt. CHATTANOOGA vs. ALABAMA Chattanooga and Alabama have met 11 times since 1981 with UTC holding a slight ... (click for more)

UTC Men Continue Road Trip At Lipscomb On Sunday

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team looks to extend its road non-conference winning streak to 10 games as the squad takes on ASUN member Lipscomb on Sunday afternoon inside Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. ET. Chattanooga (6-1), who sits at No. 16 in the latest Collegeinsider.com Mid Major Top 25 Poll, is coming off an 82-65 win over Tennessee ... (click for more)


