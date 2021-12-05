Police Blotter: Possible Stolen Car Flees From Police; Fired Live-In Aide Won't Move Out

An officer was sitting in a patrol car at 801 Pine St. at the Westin Hotel when two black males exited the front entrance of the hotel. The two men then entered the valet parking garage on foot. The officer noticed a possible black 2009-2012 Chevrolet Malibu pull out of the parking garage. The officer attempted to make contact with the suspicious car and it evaded police at a high rate of speed north on Pine Street. While on the way to the downtown police station a short time later, the officer noticed the same description car traveling east on MLK Boulevard. The vehicle turned left on Palmetto Street before immediately driving down the dead end of Flynn Street. Police pulled onto Flynn Street in case the vehicle occupants fled on foot. The car ran over a concrete barrier which separated the grass and parking lot of the Fuel Cell building on UTC's campus in the parking lot of 701 E MLK Blvd, Lot #49. The car fled and was last seen traveling east on East MLK Boulevard, and was broadcast to Baker Channel. UTC Police was contacted and an officer responded to the Fuel Cell building.

Police responded to suspicious activity on Park Avenue where a man said three people rang his doorbell and ran around 1 a.m. The man showed police footage of the incident occurring. The three people didn't attempt to break into the man’s home after they rang the doorbell. He said there was no damage done to his residence.



The manager of Hotel Indigo at 300 West 6th St. told police a guest of the hotel found two 9mm gun magazines in the dog walk area near the bridge overpass. The 9mm magazines were loaded with 13 rounds of 9mm ammunition. The first magazine had two live rounds and the second had 11 rounds. The magazines and ammunition were turned into the Chattanooga Police Property Division.



An employee of Creekside at Shallowford retirement home at 7511 Shallowford Road said he received two complaints from tenants that a woman wanted to hurt herself and that she was intoxicated. Police spoke to the woman in her room. She said she did not want to hurt herself and as the woman was talking police observed no signs of intoxication. Police thanked the woman for her time and did a quick scan of the room but did not see any signs of alcohol within the room.



An employee with the Walmart loss prevention department at 3550 Cummings Hwy. called police and said a white male with a white hat, gray pullover and blue jeans was seen attempting to steal from Walmart. The employee said Walmart's cameras captured the suspect possessing and concealing Andi's hair trimmers ($30), switching the price tag on a basketball goal valued at $428 and placing a $75 tag on it. Loss prevention was able to recover both items the suspect attempted to steal after he fled the scene. The suspect was seen leaving in a white work van with "Hyde's Kitchen" printed on the side. The van is registered to a man in Alabama. Police will investigate further and attempt to make contact with the man and/or the business.

An officer initiated a traffic stop on a red Honda sedan with an expired tag at 5500 Hwy. 153 for an improper turn. The officer spoke with the driver who identified himself. The officer asked him about the expired registration and he said he and his "old lady" were separating and he had not gotten everything back together on his vehicle. He also said he did not have a cell phone. The officer issued him a verbal warning for his traffic offenses.



A woman on Rankin Street told police she believes her ex-spouse is attempting to access her social media accounts. She said she does not have any evidence that he is the one attempting to access her accounts.



Police were called to Walmart at 3550 Cummings Hwy. where a woman said there was a female on the property causing issues with her ex-boyfriend. The woman said Walmart wants her trespassed because of her previous history at the store. Police made contact with the female and she was identified. Police told her she is trespassed from Walmart and not to come back. She acknowledged these orders and said she would not return.

A woman on South Orchard Knob Avenue called police and said she had left her purse on top of her vehicle and pulled off. She said she returned to the location it fell off but the purse was already taken. She said she would be calling her banks to cancel her debit and credit cards.



A man at the Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road said while he was checking out his order at register 3, he requested $40 cash back from the register. He said he forgot he had done this and walked away. He later realized his mistake and returned to the register, but the money was no longer there. The man said he needed a police report made to see if someone else had picked the money up, and to see if Walmart or his bank would assist him further.



A man on Guild Drive called police and said someone got into his vehicle and took some items. He said there were no signs of forced entry because the car was unlocked.



Police were called to Northern Hills Road where a white female and black male were talking in the driveway. The man was in the process of leaving for the night. He is a loud talker dealing with an emotional day related to his health. The woman said things just got loud while they were talking out the emotions and issues. Both agreed there was no physical altercation or threats made this evening. Officers saw no signs of physical harm. Officers stayed until the man left for the night.



While on routine patrol on Wilcox Boulevard, an officer attempted to check the license plate on a Lincoln LLS. The system was showing the tag was not assigned to anything. The officer requested dispatch to attempt running the tag information and dispatch was also coming up empty when it came to that plate. The officer initiated a traffic stop and spoke with the driver who said this was the first time had had been pulled over. The officer matched the VIN to the vehicle license plate and it was a match. The system just wasn’t populating that information at the time. Since the license plate ended up coming back to the vehicle, the man was released without incident.



The Chattanooga Police Department's Teleserve Division received a complaint of a stolen rug on O'Grady Drive. A woman said a rug that she ordered from Amazon was delivered. However, shortly after the delivery, she went to her front door to retrieve her package only to find it was not there. The woman believes someone waited for the delivery service to leave before stealing her package.



A manager at Belk, 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police two black females came into the store and shoplifted merchandise. The women grabbed shopping bags from behind the employee counter, concealed merchandise in the bags and intended to pass all points of sale. The manager confronted the women and they attempted to flee with the stolen merchandise, but he said he was able to get the merchandise out of the women's hands. The women then fled and were picked up in the parking lot by a silver Nissan Rogue. A photo of the women was given to police. The total value of merchandise stolen and recovered was $797.



A man reported that while they were out landscaping at the VA Clinic at 6401 Shallowford Road, someone took two of their blowers off a company truck. The man said they saw a white man driving an older SUV pull alongside the company truck. The man said the man got out, grabbed the two blowers and drove off.



An employee of United Grocery Outlet at 4758 Hwy. 58 said a 6'2" tall black male wearing a camouflage jacket with a scruffy beard attempted to buy $300 worth of groceries with three fake $100 bills. The employee said she told the man the bills were fake and she would have to take them. The man left the shopping cart, exited the store and departed in a red Pontiac Grand Am. Police provided the employee with a complaint card and turned the fake bills over to property.



Police spoke with an employee of Covenant Transport at 400 Birmingham Hwy. who said a license plate was lost from a Wabash dry van trailer sometime that morning. The location of where the license plate was lost is unknown at this time. The man needs to file a report in order to obtain a new plate.



An anonymous caller on East 43rd Street told police he was walking down the road and in a disorder with a female and that the female may have a firearm. Police checked the area extensively but did not find anyone walking. The caller did not provide any further information.

The property manager at apartments on Poplar Street told police a resident was having issues with his live-in aide. The manager said the man was legally blind and hired the woman in 2019. The manager said the man fired the woman in June of 2021 but she refused to leave. The man obtained a "Tennessee Demand to Quit" document in an attempt to make the woman move out but she still refused to leave. Police made contact with the man via phone and he said he would not be home for a while but the woman was in the residence. Police knocked on the door but the woman would not come to the door. The man was told to call police when he arrived home so they could speak with the woman and gather further information regarding the issue.