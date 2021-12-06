 Monday, December 6, 2021 61.0°F   thunderstorm light rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm Light Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, December 6, 2021
We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. 

Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click.

We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly.

To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com.

In addition, like us on Facebook and Twitter and get our news sent to you "in real time."

Our Internet newspaper allows us to post stories very quickly – there is no need to wait for a press run or for carriers to deliver the paper.

It is always free to read all the articles on Chattanoogan.com.

Click on the links below and be sure to "like" us on Facebook and "follow" us on Twitter.

With the feeds, you will be able to catch up on the local news as it happens. There are immediate Facebook and Twitter feeds from all of the local news articles posted on Chattanoogan.com.
You will also receive links to the latest Opinion articles on Chattanoogan.com. 

December 6, 2021

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

December 6, 2021

Walker County Arrest Report For Nov. 29-Dec. 5

December 6, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Nov. 29-Dec. 5: LUCAS GABRIELA KAYLEY W/F 23 MISD OFFICER HAVEN P.U.I SIMPSON HAYLE MAE W/F SELF HOLD FOR COURT CRAIG MORGAN ELIZABETH W/F ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, JONATHAN THOMAS 3910 BROOKCREST DR NE CLEVELAND, 373235949 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com. In addition, ... (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Nov. 29-Dec. 5: LUCAS GABRIELA KAYLEY W/F 23 MISD OFFICER HAVEN P.U.I SIMPSON HAYLE MAE W/F SELF HOLD FOR COURT CRAIG MORGAN ELIZABETH W/F 25 MISD SELF THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING MALONE ASHLEY PAIGE W/F 33 SELF HOLD FOR COURT JUSTICE DOUGLAS LANCE W/M 40 FELONY 3 OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION WARRANT. MIDDLETON CARLA LADONNA ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Plight Of The Homeless - And Response (3)

I work very closely with the homeless population in our Chattanooga area. My son and I take around 50 meals a week to our friends living in the tent cities. On Wednesday at 9 a.m. I witnessed first hand the Tennessee Department of Transportation destroying everything - my friends' homes and all of their possessions. My friends in the tent cities have always told me that TDOT ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Albom On Oxford

I never got to know Mitch Albom back in my sports writer days. We covered some of the same events but other than an occasional “How ya doin’?” the only thing we had in common was he worked at the Detroit Free Press and I was at the Chattanooga News-Free Press. Then Mitch entered our hearts in 1967 with the wonderful book, “Tuesdays with Morrie,” and, man, he was off to the races. ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols To Meet Purdue In TransPerfect Music City Bowl On Dec. 30

After seven victories and establishing one of the nation's top offenses in Josh Heupel 's debut season, Tennessee football will culminate 2021 in Nashville as the Volunteers face Purdue in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 in Nissan Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT live on ESPN. Tickets for the game are on sale now at musiccitybowl.com. "I'd ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: In-State Bowl To Help Vols Continue Momentum

Tennessee got a destination and an opponent to complete its postseason schedule for December. At some point during Sunday afternoon’s college football extravaganza, a marathon that lasted longer than “Gone with the Wind,” the Vols received their bowl game marching orders. They will face Purdue in the Music City Bowl at 3 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors