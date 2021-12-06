Former U.S. Senator David Perdue Launches Campaign For Georgia Governor Just After Stacey Abrams Announces

Former U.S. Senator David Perdue on Monday said he was launching a campaign to become Georgia’s next governor.

The announcement comes after Democrat Stacey Abrams announced she is making another try for Georgia governor. In 2018, she was in a tight race with Republican Brian Kemp, who was declared the winner.

Ms. Abrams said, "I’ve never stopped fighting for Georgia. I’ve never lost faith that – together – we can build a brighter future for all of us. You should not lose that faith, either. Together, we can keep more money in families’ pockets, help our communities prosper, and give our children the greatest opportunities to thrive. I’m running for governor because opportunity and success in Georgia shouldn’t be determined by your zip code, background or access to power. We are one Georgia. Will you join us?"



In a video announcing his candidacy, Mr. Perdue said, “We face an unprecedented onslaught from the woke left in Georgia and across the country. We cannot keep giving in and caving to their demands. We must fight back to protect Georgia.”

His campaign said, "David Perdue is the conservative candidate who will fight back against Abrams and implement a bold agenda that gets results."



He said:



I’m David Perdue. I’m running for Governor to make sure Stacey Abrams is never Governor of Georgia.



Make no mistake, Abrams will smile, lie and cheat to transform Georgia into her radical vision of a state that would look more like California or New York.



To fight back we simply have to be united. Unfortunately, today we are divided and Brian Kemp and Brad Raffensperger are to blame.



Look, I like Brian. This isn’t personal. It’s simple. He has failed all of us and cannot win in November.



Instead of protecting our elections, he caved to Abrams and cost us the Senate majority and gave Joe Biden free reign.



Think about how different it would be today if Kemp had fought Abrams first instead of fighting Trump. Kemp caved before the election and the country is paying the price today.



It’s time for a change. If our governor was ever going to fight for us, wouldn’t he have done it already?



We face an unprecedented onslaught from the woke left in Georgia and across the country. We cannot keep giving in and caving to their demands. We simply must fight back to protect Georgia.



My bold vision for our state is very simple:



Completely eliminate the state income tax, it’s time.



Make our cities and state safe again.



Take charge of our schools – put parents in charge, not the woke left.



Fight Biden’s overreaching mandates… like Florida’s doing… instead of caving to liberals in the cities.



And let me be very clear – over my dead body will we EVER give Stacy Abrams control of our elections again.



Politicians will say these common sense conservative reforms can’t be done. Well, career politicians really can’t do it them, but together, we can.



I’ve spent my life in the real world getting results and creating thousands of jobs. The values and work ethic I learned growing up in Middle Georgia have guided me all my life… and they’ll guide me as Governor.



Bonnie and I are asking for your vote, your support, and most importantly, your prayers. We hope you’ll join us for this exciting journey, and we look forward to seeing you on the campaign trail.



Thank you and God bless you.