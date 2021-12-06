 Monday, December 6, 2021 62.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Jamaal Mayes Sentenced To 48 Years In Prison For Murder Of Willie Bacon In 2017

Monday, December 6, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus

The man convicted of shooting and killing Willie Bacon in 2017 was sentenced on Monday morning. Judge Don Poole sentenced Jamaal Mayes to 48 years in prison during Monday morning’s sentencing. A jury had found Mayes guilty of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm with a violent felony conviction during an August trial.

 

Prosecutor Andrew Coyle asked for the judge to sentence Mayes at the top of the guideline range, and said “the defendant is a persistent offender, and the state wishes to convict him as such.” Mayes was convicted of attempted rape of a child in 2003, attempted second-degree murder in 2006, and attempted aggravated robbery in 2006.

The top range of the guideline would have seen Mayes sentenced to around 60 years. 

 

“I think consecutive sentencing fits in this case,” prosecutor Coyle said. “He knew the consequences of criminal behavior, and he took a gun and used it on an unarmed man.”

 

Defense attorney Dan Ripper emphasized his client’s poor mental health and Mayes’ schizoaffective disorder diagnosis. He said the mental condition would have “colored his view of the world” and argued against Mr. Coyle’s claim that Mayes’ mental illness did not affect him during the act. He also argued that consecutive sentencing would effectively nullify the jury’s decision to convict Mayes of second degree murder. 

 

“The jury found him guilty of second degree murder, and if you were to sentence him consecutively, what you’re saying is that the jury didn’t matter,” attorney Ripper argued. “You’re sentencing him to a first degree murder sentence.”

 

He asked for a sentence of close at the bottom of the guideline range, which would have been 25 to 38 years if the sentences ran consecutively. Judge Poole said he took Mayes’ poor mental health, harsh upbringing, and homelessness into account and did consider them to be mitigating factors. But the judge also said he thought there was not proof those mental illnesses “reduced culpability.”

 

Judge Poole said, “I don’t want to give him a first-degree murder sentence” and then sentenced Mayes to a 48-year sentence. Mayes will serve 33 years on the second-degree murder conviction, and then 15 years for possession of a firearm. 


December 6, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Thinks Ex-Girlfriend Slashed His Tires; Man At Chatt Inn Gets Upset When He Can't Choose His Room

December 6, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

December 6, 2021

Former U.S. Senator David Perdue Launches Campaign For Georgia Governor Just After Stacey Abrams Announces


A man on Vista Drive told police he noticed that the tires on his vehicle were cut/damaged that morning. He said that after reviewing video footage, he saw a female arrive in a black sedan. He ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Former U.S. Senator David Perdue on Monday said he was launching a campaign to become Georgia’s next governor. The announcement comes after Democrat Stacey Abrams announced she is making another ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Thinks Ex-Girlfriend Slashed His Tires; Man At Chatt Inn Gets Upset When He Can't Choose His Room

A man on Vista Drive told police he noticed that the tires on his vehicle were cut/damaged that morning. He said that after reviewing video footage, he saw a female arrive in a black sedan. He said he observed the woman around his vehicle and then she left in the black sedan. The video is not clear enough to identify the woman or the vehicle. The man said that he believes the woman ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

The Plight Of The Homeless - And Response (3)

I work very closely with the homeless population in our Chattanooga area. My son and I take around 50 meals a week to our friends living in the tent cities. On Wednesday at 9 a.m. I witnessed first hand the Tennessee Department of Transportation destroying everything - my friends' homes and all of their possessions. My friends in the tent cities have always told me that TDOT ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Albom On Oxford

I never got to know Mitch Albom back in my sports writer days. We covered some of the same events but other than an occasional “How ya doin’?” the only thing we had in common was he worked at the Detroit Free Press and I was at the Chattanooga News-Free Press. Then Mitch entered our hearts in 1967 with the wonderful book, “Tuesdays with Morrie,” and, man, he was off to the races. ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols To Meet Purdue In TransPerfect Music City Bowl On Dec. 30

After seven victories and establishing one of the nation's top offenses in Josh Heupel 's debut season, Tennessee football will culminate 2021 in Nashville as the Volunteers face Purdue in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 in Nissan Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT live on ESPN. Tickets for the game are on sale now at musiccitybowl.com. "I'd ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: In-State Bowl To Help Vols Continue Momentum

Tennessee got a destination and an opponent to complete its postseason schedule for December. At some point during Sunday afternoon’s college football extravaganza, a marathon that lasted longer than “Gone with the Wind,” the Vols received their bowl game marching orders. They will face Purdue in the Music City Bowl at 3 p.m. on Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors