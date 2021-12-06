Jamaal Mayes Sentenced To 48 Years In Prison For Murder Of Willie Bacon In 2017

The man convicted of shooting and killing Willie Bacon in 2017 was sentenced on Monday morning. Judge Don Poole sentenced Jamaal Mayes to 48 years in prison during Monday morning’s sentencing. A jury had found Mayes guilty of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm with a violent felony conviction during an August trial.



Prosecutor Andrew Coyle asked for the judge to sentence Mayes at the top of the guideline range, and said “the defendant is a persistent offender, and the state wishes to convict him as such.” Mayes was convicted of attempted rape of a child in 2003, attempted second-degree murder in 2006, and attempted aggravated robbery in 2006.

The top range of the guideline would have seen Mayes sentenced to around 60 years.

“I think consecutive sentencing fits in this case,” prosecutor Coyle said. “He knew the consequences of criminal behavior, and he took a gun and used it on an unarmed man.”

Defense attorney Dan Ripper emphasized his client’s poor mental health and Mayes’ schizoaffective disorder diagnosis. He said the mental condition would have “colored his view of the world” and argued against Mr. Coyle’s claim that Mayes’ mental illness did not affect him during the act. He also argued that consecutive sentencing would effectively nullify the jury’s decision to convict Mayes of second degree murder.

“The jury found him guilty of second degree murder, and if you were to sentence him consecutively, what you’re saying is that the jury didn’t matter,” attorney Ripper argued. “You’re sentencing him to a first degree murder sentence.”

He asked for a sentence of close at the bottom of the guideline range, which would have been 25 to 38 years if the sentences ran consecutively. Judge Poole said he took Mayes’ poor mental health, harsh upbringing, and homelessness into account and did consider them to be mitigating factors. But the judge also said he thought there was not proof those mental illnesses “reduced culpability.”

Judge Poole said, “I don’t want to give him a first-degree murder sentence” and then sentenced Mayes to a 48-year sentence. Mayes will serve 33 years on the second-degree murder conviction, and then 15 years for possession of a firearm.