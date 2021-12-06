 Monday, December 6, 2021 47.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia Has 36 More Coronavirus Deaths And 2,411 More Cases

Monday, December 6, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 36 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,824.

There are 2,411 new cases on Monday, as that total reaches 1,290,778 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 90,095, which is an increase of 273 since Friday. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 8,626 cases, up 17; 98 deaths; 320 hospitalizations, up 1

Chattooga County: 3,744 cases, up 5; 91 deaths; 258 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,866 cases, up 6; 18 deaths; 71 hospitalizations

Walker County: 9,868 cases, up 24; 126 deaths, up 1; 377 hospitalizations, up 2

Whitfield County: 19,534, up 31; 326 deaths, up 1; 961 hospitalizations, up 3


A man on Vista Drive told police he noticed that the tires on his vehicle were cut/damaged that morning. He said that after reviewing video footage, he saw a female arrive in a black sedan. He said he observed the woman around his vehicle and then she left in the black sedan. The video is not clear enough to identify the woman or the vehicle. The man said that he believes the woman ... (click for more)

The Plight Of The Homeless - And Response (3)

I work very closely with the homeless population in our Chattanooga area. My son and I take around 50 meals a week to our friends living in the tent cities. On Wednesday at 9 a.m. I witnessed first hand the Tennessee Department of Transportation destroying everything - my friends' homes and all of their possessions. My friends in the tent cities have always told me that TDOT ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Albom On Oxford

I never got to know Mitch Albom back in my sports writer days. We covered some of the same events but other than an occasional “How ya doin’?” the only thing we had in common was he worked at the Detroit Free Press and I was at the Chattanooga News-Free Press. Then Mitch entered our hearts in 1967 with the wonderful book, “Tuesdays with Morrie,” and, man, he was off to the races. ... (click for more)

UTC Men Rout Lipscomb 85-64

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team survived a second-half swing in momentum and continued its winning ways on the road following an 85-64 rout over Lipscomb inside Allen Arena on Sunday evening in Nashville, Tennessee. Chattanooga has now won its last 10 non-conference road games dating back to 2019 and improves its season mark to 7-1 following the victory. Lipscomb ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Vols Heading Back To Music City

The Tennessee Volunteers will be seeking their fifth straight bowl game win on December 30th as they take on Big Ten power Purdue in the Music City Bowl in Nashville. The Music City Bowl is nothing new to the Big Orange as the Vols will be making their third appearance in Nashville in their last six bowl contests. The Vols under Derek Dooley lost to North Carolina in 2010, 30-27, ... (click for more)


