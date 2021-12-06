Georgia Has 36 More Coronavirus Deaths And 2,411 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been 36 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,824.

There are 2,411 new cases on Monday, as that total reaches 1,290,778 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 90,095, which is an increase of 273 since Friday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,626 cases, up 17; 98 deaths; 320 hospitalizations, up 1



Chattooga County: 3,744 cases, up 5; 91 deaths; 258 hospitalizations



Dade County: 1,866 cases, up 6; 18 deaths; 71 hospitalizations



Walker County: 9,868 cases, up 24; 126 deaths, up 1; 377 hospitalizations, up 2



Whitfield County: 19,534, up 31; 326 deaths, up 1; 961 hospitalizations, up 3