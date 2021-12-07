Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BASHAW, MICHAEL KEITH
9696 HIGHWAY 41 JASPER, 373477045
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BLOCKER, ERNEST LEE
2005 CITYCO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BONNER, DEMETRIUS DWAN
115 BRIAR LN ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
BURNETTE, COLBY W
9811 E BRAINERD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRAWLEY, DEANNA R
1107 W MORRIS STREET SWEETWATER, 37874
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
DAVIS, MARK CHRISTOPHER
910 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112005
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
DE LEON- PEREZ, SANTOS PEDRO
900 AIRPORT RD APT 20 CHAATANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DIAL, GLENN NORMAN
727 EAST 11 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GUEDRON, JUSTIN NATHANIEL
212 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374156436
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE
HEIFNER, LAUREN B
487 HACKWORTH RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HILL, JARED LEVI
9840 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
HOLDER, PATRICK DEWAYNE
1823 CLAYTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
JOSE-PASCUAL, JOSE
4217 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
KELLER, SEAN DAVID
HC 71 BOX 123 AVA, 65608
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KENNEDY, REBECCA
1237 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KERR, DYLAN LEE
502 HARDGROVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY OF AUTO
LONG, MARK A
814 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF SERVICES
LYONS, JAYLA ANN
829 WOODMORE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374112224
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MCCARTER, KELLY RENEE
113 Hamilton Ave Soddy Daisy, 373794638
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
MCCAULEY, SHANE M
1640 CROSSWINDS TRL NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MOORE, JAKAYLA ANN
2115 APT.
A WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
MORRIS, LORENZO JERMAINE
510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOUNDZOURIS, STEVEN ANTHONY
1781 SHORT LEAF LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
ODOM, JENNIFER YACHA
3912 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PETTIT, MARC ANTHONY
121 LINDEN DR SE CLEVELAND, 373238745
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PHILLIPS, JILLIAN M
717 E 11TH ST, PO BOX 1746 CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POLEZHAZER, YURY PAVEL
,
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
RAMIREZ-MENDEZ, ELIAS BERNARDO
2307 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043718
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RHYMER, JAMES SCOTT
1531 MATHERLY STREET HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
STALKING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
RUSSELL, WILLIAM CORDARO
4605 SHAWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SAILS, LAFREDRICK DEON
1516 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SECOND DEGREE MURDER
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI
SALES, ROSE LAMAN
914 DONALDSON RD APT 108 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SAVAGE, DYLAN
8463 RIVER BIRCH LOOP OOLTEWAH, 373630715
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SMITH, ALDONTA ARSA
1708 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374033110
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency:
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STALLINGS, RODNEY GLENN
501 FULLER ROAD TRENTON, 30725
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
FAILURE TO APPEAR
STEPHENS, ADONICA SIZEMORE
799 SWANSON ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TAYLOR, CARLTON DEJUAN
4923 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374112538
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
TAYLOR, VERONICA V
220 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114447
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VARNELL, REBEKAH B
9606 WILTSHIRE DR OOLTEWAH, 373634884
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WHITE, JAMES FRANKLIN
1409 COLORADO STREET HIXSON, 37379
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)