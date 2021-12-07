 Tuesday, December 7, 2021 36.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BASHAW, MICHAEL KEITH 
9696 HIGHWAY 41 JASPER, 373477045 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

BLOCKER, ERNEST LEE 
2005 CITYCO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BONNER, DEMETRIUS DWAN 
115 BRIAR LN ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

BURNETTE, COLBY W 
9811 E BRAINERD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRAWLEY, DEANNA R 
1107 W MORRIS STREET SWEETWATER, 37874 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DAVIS, MARK CHRISTOPHER 
910 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112005 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DE LEON- PEREZ, SANTOS PEDRO 
900 AIRPORT RD APT 20 CHAATANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DIAL, GLENN NORMAN 
727 EAST 11 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GUEDRON, JUSTIN NATHANIEL 
212 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374156436 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE

HEIFNER, LAUREN B 
487 HACKWORTH RD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HILL, JARED LEVI 
9840 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

HOLDER, PATRICK DEWAYNE 
1823 CLAYTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

JOSE-PASCUAL, JOSE 
4217 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

KELLER, SEAN DAVID 
HC 71 BOX 123 AVA, 65608 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

KENNEDY, REBECCA 
1237 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KERR, DYLAN LEE 
502 HARDGROVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY OF AUTO

LONG, MARK A 
814 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF SERVICES

LYONS, JAYLA ANN 
829 WOODMORE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374112224 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MCCARTER, KELLY RENEE 
113 Hamilton Ave Soddy Daisy, 373794638 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

MCCAULEY, SHANE M 
1640 CROSSWINDS TRL NE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MOORE, JAKAYLA ANN 
2115 APT.

A WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

MORRIS, LORENZO JERMAINE 
510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOUNDZOURIS, STEVEN ANTHONY 
1781 SHORT LEAF LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

ODOM, JENNIFER YACHA 
3912 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PETTIT, MARC ANTHONY 
121 LINDEN DR SE CLEVELAND, 373238745 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PHILLIPS, JILLIAN M 
717 E 11TH ST, PO BOX 1746 CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POLEZHAZER, YURY PAVEL 

Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RAMIREZ-MENDEZ, ELIAS BERNARDO 
2307 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043718 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RHYMER, JAMES SCOTT 
1531 MATHERLY STREET HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
UNLAWFUL EXPOSURE
STALKING
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

RUSSELL, WILLIAM CORDARO 
4605 SHAWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SAILS, LAFREDRICK DEON 
1516 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
SECOND DEGREE MURDER
POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVI

SALES, ROSE LAMAN 
914 DONALDSON RD APT 108 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SAVAGE, DYLAN 
8463 RIVER BIRCH LOOP OOLTEWAH, 373630715 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SMITH, ALDONTA ARSA 
1708 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374033110 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: 
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

STALLINGS, RODNEY GLENN 
501 FULLER ROAD TRENTON, 30725 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500
FAILURE TO APPEAR

STEPHENS, ADONICA SIZEMORE 
799 SWANSON ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TAYLOR, CARLTON DEJUAN 
4923 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374112538 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

TAYLOR, VERONICA V 
220 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114447 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VARNELL, REBEKAH B 
9606 WILTSHIRE DR OOLTEWAH, 373634884 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WHITE, JAMES FRANKLIN 
1409 COLORADO STREET HIXSON, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


December 7, 2021

Blood Donors Needed To Address Historically Low Blood Supply

December 7, 2021

Collegedale Adds Townhouse Zoning

December 7, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Nearly two years into the pandemic, everyone has earned a holiday break with their family and friends. But as the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which ... (click for more)

The city of Collegedale is adding a new zero lot line district to the zoning ordinance. The amendment comes as a recommendation from the planning commission to adopt a zone for townhouses. Townhouses ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BASHAW, MICHAEL KEITH 9696 HIGHWAY 41 JASPER, 373477045 Age at Arrest: 63 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga VIOLATION OF ORDER ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Blood Donors Needed To Address Historically Low Blood Supply

Nearly two years into the pandemic, everyone has earned a holiday break with their family and friends. But as the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels. Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood ... (click for more)

Collegedale Adds Townhouse Zoning

The city of Collegedale is adding a new zero lot line district to the zoning ordinance. The amendment comes as a recommendation from the planning commission to adopt a zone for townhouses. Townhouses have been built in Collegedale, but adding a new zone will streamline the process of rezoning to allow townhouse development. There will still be the requirement to review and approve ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Plight Of The Homeless - And Response (3)

I work very closely with the homeless population in our Chattanooga area. My son and I take around 50 meals a week to our friends living in the tent cities. On Wednesday at 9 a.m. I witnessed first hand the Tennessee Department of Transportation destroying everything - my friends' homes and all of their possessions. My friends in the tent cities have always told me that TDOT ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: School Board Folly

My friend and classmate Todd Gardenhire is sadly off base when he lobbies for doubling the pay of the school board. I don’t know which worm has gotten into him, but the fact is the school board doesn’t do anything to merit over $2,000 a month, must less exist. We could do away with the school board and not skip a beat and that's the truth. Please … all the school board does is hire ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Men Rout Lipscomb 85-64

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team survived a second-half swing in momentum and continued its winning ways on the road following an 85-64 rout over Lipscomb inside Allen Arena on Sunday evening in Nashville, Tennessee. Chattanooga has now won its last 10 non-conference road games dating back to 2019 and improves its season mark to 7-1 following the victory. Lipscomb ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Vols Heading Back To Music City

The Tennessee Volunteers will be seeking their fifth straight bowl game win on December 30th as they take on Big Ten power Purdue in the Music City Bowl in Nashville. The Music City Bowl is nothing new to the Big Orange as the Vols will be making their third appearance in Nashville in their last six bowl contests. The Vols under Derek Dooley lost to North Carolina in 2010, 30-27, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors