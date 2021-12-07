Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BASHAW, MICHAEL KEITH

9696 HIGHWAY 41 JASPER, 373477045

Age at Arrest: 63 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BLOCKER, ERNEST LEE

2005 CITYCO AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BONNER, DEMETRIUS DWAN

115 BRIAR LN ATHENS, 37303

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



BURNETTE, COLBY W

9811 E BRAINERD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRAWLEY, DEANNA R

1107 W MORRIS STREET SWEETWATER, 37874

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



DAVIS, MARK CHRISTOPHER

910 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112005

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION



DE LEON- PEREZ, SANTOS PEDRO

900 AIRPORT RD APT 20 CHAATANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DIAL, GLENN NORMAN

727 EAST 11 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR



GUEDRON, JUSTIN NATHANIEL

212 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374156436

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE



HEIFNER, LAUREN B

487 HACKWORTH RD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HILL, JARED LEVI

9840 HIGHWAY 58 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



HOLDER, PATRICK DEWAYNE

1823 CLAYTON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOSE-PASCUAL, JOSE

4217 DODDS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



KELLER, SEAN DAVID

HC 71 BOX 123 AVA, 65608

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



KENNEDY, REBECCA

1237 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



KERR, DYLAN LEE

502 HARDGROVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY OF AUTO



LONG, MARK A

814 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF SERVICES



LYONS, JAYLA ANN

829 WOODMORE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374112224

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MCCARTER, KELLY RENEE

113 Hamilton Ave Soddy Daisy, 373794638

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY



MCCAULEY, SHANE M

1640 CROSSWINDS TRL NE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MOORE, JAKAYLA ANN

2115 APT.

A WINDSOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTMORRIS, LORENZO JERMAINE510 CENTRAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOUNDZOURIS, STEVEN ANTHONY1781 SHORT LEAF LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONODOM, JENNIFER YACHA3912 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPETTIT, MARC ANTHONY121 LINDEN DR SE CLEVELAND, 373238745Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PHILLIPS, JILLIAN M717 E 11TH ST, PO BOX 1746 CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSUREDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOLEZHAZER, YURY PAVELAge at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRAMIREZ-MENDEZ, ELIAS BERNARDO2307 VANCE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043718Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERHYMER, JAMES SCOTT1531 MATHERLY STREET HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNLAWFUL EXPOSURESTALKINGVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONRUSSELL, WILLIAM CORDARO4605 SHAWAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARSAILS, LAFREDRICK DEON1516 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySECOND DEGREE MURDERPOSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF FIREARM WITH PRIOR FELONY DRUG CONVISALES, ROSE LAMAN914 DONALDSON RD APT 108 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SAVAGE, DYLAN8463 RIVER BIRCH LOOP OOLTEWAH, 373630715Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESMITH, ALDONTA ARSA1708 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374033110Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTALLINGS, RODNEY GLENN501 FULLER ROAD TRENTON, 30725Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 500FAILURE TO APPEARSTEPHENS, ADONICA SIZEMORE799 SWANSON ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TAYLOR, CARLTON DEJUAN4923 CAMERON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 374112538Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANETAYLOR, VERONICA V220 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374114447Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVARNELL, REBEKAH B9606 WILTSHIRE DR OOLTEWAH, 373634884Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITE, JAMES FRANKLIN1409 COLORADO STREET HIXSON, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)