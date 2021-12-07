 Tuesday, December 7, 2021 44.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Woman Charged With Firing At Ex-Boyfriend In Road Rage Incident

Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Chelsea Bianca Speight
Chelsea Bianca Speight

An East Chattanooga woman is facing multiple charges after a roadway run-in with her former boyfriend.

Chelsea Bianca Speight, 30, of 2702 Glass St., is charged with reckless endangerment and five counts of aggravated assault.

The driver of the other car said his new girlfriend and their three children were in the vehicle when Ms. Speight fired three shots at the car. 

In the incident on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a possible road rage at the 700 block of Roberts Mill Road. The victims relocated to the Walmart on Highway 153 to get away from the suspects.

The man said he was driving in the 5500 block of Highway 153 when he began noticing Ms. Speight following them in a black Kia Forte. He said they were followed north on Highway 153 onto Dayton Boulevard. He said when they turned left onto Roberts Mill Road that Ms. Speight began firing at them. He said one shot struck the driver side of the vehicle in the lower trim.

Other deputies located the Kia traveling down the W Road. Ms. Speight had a passenger, Patrick Hubbard. He was taken into custody after it was found he had multiple warrants out of Georgia.

Ms. Speight said she threw the gun that was used over a guard rail near some rocks at the top of the mountain. Deputies were unable to locate the gun.

Ms. Speight said she was delivering Door Dash when she noticed another vehicle and recognized the driver and passenger. She claimed that vehicle cut her off, and she then began firing at the vehicle.

She said at one point she crashed and hit a tree on Roberts Mill Road, but was able to continue driving.

Ms. Speight said she had multiple cellphone conversations with the other driver during the incident. 

A live 9mm round was found in the floorboard of Ms. Speight's vehicle.

 

 


