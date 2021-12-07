 Tuesday, December 7, 2021 44.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Tennessee Supreme Court Upholds Death Sentence For 2015 Murder Of Convenience Store Employee

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

In an opinion released today, the Tennessee Supreme Court upheld the death sentence for Urshawn Miller who was convicted of murdering an employee of the convenience store that he attempted to rob in Jackson, Tennessee. 

On the night of November 25, 2015, Miller entered the Bull Market wearing black clothing, gray gloves, and a white face covering. He pointed a gun at the 24-year-old clerk, Ahmad Dhalai, and demanded money from the cash register. Miller fired an initial shot that barely missed Mr. Dhalai, demanded money a second time, then fatally shot Mr. Dhalai in the back of the head as the victim slowly turned to walk away. Miller fired a shot in the direction of another employee, Lawrence Austin, before unsuccessfully attempting to open the cash register himself. He then fled the store, and Mr. Dhalai died moments later. The entire encounter was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras. First-responding officers tracked Miller to a nearby wooded area where he was arrested.

A Madison County jury convicted Miller of first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree felony murder for fatally shooting Mr. Dhalai. The jury also convicted Miller of the attempted second-degree murder of Mr. Austin and of attempted especially aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, evading arrest and resisting arrest. The jury imposed the death penalty for the first-degree murder convictions. The trial court later merged the felony murder conviction into the premeditated murder conviction, and it imposed an effective 30-year sentence for the remaining convictions to run concurrently with the death sentence. The Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the convictions and sentences on appeal but vacated the application of the felony murder aggravating circumstance as to the felony murder conviction. 

The Supreme Court is required to review all death penalty cases, so Miller’s case was automatically appealed. The Court concluded that the trial court properly ruled on challenges to certain jurors for cause, that the evidence was sufficient to establish the defendant’s guilt of the convicted offenses, that the trial court did not abuse its discretion by allowing the State to introduce a video recording of Miller’s prior aggravated robbery during the penalty phase, and that the death penalty generally, and lethal injection specifically, do not constitute cruel and unusual punishment.
Under the Court’s mandatory review of Miller’s death sentence, the Court determined that the evidence presented by the State supported all of the aggravating circumstances applied by the jury, and the Court agreed with the jury that the aggravating circumstances outweighed the mitigating circumstances in this case. The Court reinstated the application of the felony murder aggravating circumstances to the felony murder conviction. The Court also determined that the death sentence was not disproportionate to sentences imposed in other similar cases. It, therefore, confirmed the sentence of death.

Justice Lee, writing separately, agreed that Miller’s convictions should be affirmed but dissented from the Court’s decision upholding the death penalty. In her view, executing Miller would violate his Eighth Amendment right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment. A sentence is cruel and unusual, and thus constitutionally prohibited, when it is excessive or disproportionate. As the most severe and irreversible punishment, the death penalty should be imposed only in the rarest of cases—those that are the “worst of the bad.” While reprehensible, Miller’s crime did not involve more than one victim, torture, depravity or other especially cruel conduct. Most defendants like Miller in similar first-degree murder cases, including capital cases, have been sentenced to life or life in prison without parole rather than death. Thus, Miller’s death sentence is excessive and disproportionate considering the nature of the crime and the defendant. For this reason, Justice Lee dissented from the imposition of the death penalty and concluded that Miller should serve the rest of his life in prison.

To read the majority opinion in State v. Urshawn Miller, authored by Chief Justice Roger A. Page, and the separate concurring and dissenting opinion authored by Justice Sharon G. Lee, visit the opinions section of TNCourts.gov.


December 7, 2021

Police Blotter: Car Just Out Of The Shop Has Brakes Fail, Catches On Fire; Woman Wants Police To Scare Her Boyfriend

December 7, 2021

Hamilton County Democratic Party Elects Chairwoman And Vice-Chairman

December 7, 2021

18-Year-Old Volunteer Fireman Killed In Head-On Crash At Etowah


A man on Glendon Drive told police he recently had his car fixed and was driving it out of his driveway when the brakes failed. During this time, he also realized the vehicle was on fire and ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Democratic Party elected two new party leaders in a special election on Monday evening. Rachel Campbell was elected chairwoman, and Sean Nix elected vice-chairman. The ... (click for more)

An 18-year-old volunteer firefighter at Etowah was killed in a head-on collision on Tuesday morning. The Highway Patrol said Matthew Perian crossed the center line on Highway 411 in his Dodge ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Car Just Out Of The Shop Has Brakes Fail, Catches On Fire; Woman Wants Police To Scare Her Boyfriend

A man on Glendon Drive told police he recently had his car fixed and was driving it out of his driveway when the brakes failed. During this time, he also realized the vehicle was on fire and pulled into the middle of the street. The vehicle was a silver Nissan Altima 2021 (TN tag). The vehicle did come back to the owner. He said he was fine with no injuries and denied EMS. Fire ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Democratic Party Elects Chairwoman And Vice-Chairman

The Hamilton County Democratic Party elected two new party leaders in a special election on Monday evening. Rachel Campbell was elected chairwoman, and Sean Nix elected vice-chairman. The two seats have been vacant since November and September, respectively. Their terms will run through Spring of 2023. “I’m grateful for the support of the Hamilton County Democratic Party’s ... (click for more)

Opinion

School Board Members Deserve The Raises

School boards serve any community in a variety of ways and the hiring of a superintendent describes just one. The school board serves as the fiscal referee as well on all finance matters - building services and all the many requirements running the individual schools. State rules and regulations must be followed. The budget that comprises all the expenditures is overseen by the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: School Board Folly

My friend and classmate Todd Gardenhire is sadly off base when he lobbies for doubling the pay of the school board. I don’t know which worm has gotten into him, but the fact is the school board doesn’t do anything to merit over $2,000 a month, must less exist. We could do away with the school board and not skip a beat and that's the truth. Please … all the school board does is hire ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Men Rout Lipscomb 85-64

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team survived a second-half swing in momentum and continued its winning ways on the road following an 85-64 rout over Lipscomb inside Allen Arena on Sunday evening in Nashville, Tennessee. Chattanooga has now won its last 10 non-conference road games dating back to 2019 and improves its season mark to 7-1 following the victory. Lipscomb ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Vols Heading Back To Music City

The Tennessee Volunteers will be seeking their fifth straight bowl game win on December 30th as they take on Big Ten power Purdue in the Music City Bowl in Nashville. The Music City Bowl is nothing new to the Big Orange as the Vols will be making their third appearance in Nashville in their last six bowl contests. The Vols under Derek Dooley lost to North Carolina in 2010, 30-27, ... (click for more)


