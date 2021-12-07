City Council Approves Ordinance That Gives City More Leeway On Removing Homeless Camps

The City Council on Tuesday approved on second reading an ordinance designed to give the city more leeway in removing homeless camps or individuals camping out on city property.

The ordinance says: "It shall be unlawful for any person to obstruct, vandalize, place or cause to be placed any buildings, erections, depositories, fires, or other obstructions, for private use, benefit or profit, upon any part or portion of the public bridges, culverts, critical infrastructure, or streets of the city."

It was approved 8-0 with one councilman absent.

At the close of the meeting, Wendy Winters, director of the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition, said she had concerns that the ordinance could be used "to criminalize homelessness."

She said, "I understand that we don't need people starting fires under bridges, but this ordinance is very broad."

Ms. Winters said, "None of us knew about this. I found out about it through the news media. I would very much appreciate it if we are consulted in the enforcement of this ordinance."