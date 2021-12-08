Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ATTERTON, SHANI ELIZABETH
3830 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37397
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
BEARD, WILLIAM
6689 HICKORY TRACE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
BEASLEY, STEPHEN LAJUAN
TTCC 140 MACON WAY HARTSVILLE, 37207
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BOSTON, WILLIAM ALEXANDER
1235 HELENA DR APT B HIXSON, 373435644
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BROWN, CHASTITY A
7400 TWIN BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BUCHANAN, KENNEDI SAREALE
1911 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1000
BUTTS, JIMMY LEE
254 GLENWOOD DR Chattanooga, 374041744
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CARTER, DEBORAH L
6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 1812 CHATTANOOGA, 374213735
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
DAVIS, ZORAYA MONIQUE
HOMELESS ROME,
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DELVALLE, JULIUS DON
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
ERICKSON, SEAN ALBERT
109 AMERICAN BLVD Rossville, 307417359
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
FRANKLIN, JONAH V
2608 ANDREWS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
HALL, IAN C
52 SAMSONLANE TUNNEL HILL, 37410
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENDRICKS, CHARLES WILBUR
2402 HAVEN CREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC
HENRY, CHARLES LEE
805 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024706
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HRNIC, EMINA
2092 LEE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000
JOHNSON, MICHAEL MARTEZ
280 CROLL CT CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JOLLEY, DAVID MADISON
999 EAS BLUFF ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
KLETSCHKA, DAKOTA SKYE
1437 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211462
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MACVITIE, BRIAN JAMES
514 SEERS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOORE, LESLIE LAVON
109 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 373638433
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV
MOORER, KYREE DION
1565 BURNS AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MORALES, MELISSA MARRIE
2602 LYNDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NICHOLS, BOBBY RAY
905 GEORGETOWN RD NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RAINES, GARY LEE
3708 Provence St Chattanooga, 374114328
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RAKESHAW, BAYLEE ASHTON
2050 S LEE HWY CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REED, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
2306 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043705
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBERSON, TYASIZA NICOLE
1012 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBINSON, JAMES E
2754 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ROSS, JILLIAN RAEH
281 MEADOWLARK DR Ringgold, 307367839
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
SANDERS, RENEE JANE
476 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374034203
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SLAUGHTER, LADARIOUS L
3101 DONNA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
SOLOMON, KRAIG ANTHONY
4818 MADONNA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
TALLEY, JOHNATHAN
128 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113914
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA D
2018 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
WHITE, DEVONTE J
4521 ROGERS RD Chattanooga, 374113223
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW