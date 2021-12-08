 Tuesday, December 7, 2021 44.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATTERTON, SHANI ELIZABETH 
3830 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY

BEARD, WILLIAM 
6689 HICKORY TRACE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
BURGLARY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

BEASLEY, STEPHEN LAJUAN 
TTCC 140 MACON WAY HARTSVILLE, 37207 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BOSTON, WILLIAM ALEXANDER 
1235 HELENA DR APT B HIXSON, 373435644 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BROWN, CHASTITY A 
7400 TWIN BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BUCHANAN, KENNEDI SAREALE 
1911 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT UNDER $1000

BUTTS, JIMMY LEE 
254 GLENWOOD DR Chattanooga, 374041744 
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

CARTER, DEBORAH L 
6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 1812 CHATTANOOGA, 374213735 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DAVIS, ZORAYA MONIQUE 
HOMELESS ROME, 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DELVALLE, JULIUS DON 
727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

ERICKSON, SEAN ALBERT 
109 AMERICAN BLVD Rossville, 307417359 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

FRANKLIN, JONAH V 
2608 ANDREWS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT

HALL, IAN C 
52 SAMSONLANE TUNNEL HILL, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENDRICKS, CHARLES WILBUR 
2402 HAVEN CREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC

HENRY, CHARLES LEE 
805 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024706 
Age at Arrest: 72 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HRNIC, EMINA 
2092 LEE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000

JOHNSON, MICHAEL MARTEZ 
280 CROLL CT CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JOLLEY, DAVID MADISON 
999 EAS BLUFF ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

KLETSCHKA, DAKOTA SKYE 
1437 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211462 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MACVITIE, BRIAN JAMES 
514 SEERS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MOORE, LESLIE LAVON 
109 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 373638433 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

MOORER, KYREE DION 
1565 BURNS AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORALES, MELISSA MARRIE 
2602 LYNDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NICHOLS, BOBBY RAY 
905 GEORGETOWN RD NW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RAINES, GARY LEE 
3708 Provence St Chattanooga, 374114328 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RAKESHAW, BAYLEE ASHTON 
2050 S LEE HWY CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REED, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 
2306 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043705 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERSON, TYASIZA NICOLE 
1012 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, JAMES E 
2754 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY

ROSS, JILLIAN RAEH 
281 MEADOWLARK DR Ringgold, 307367839 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

SANDERS, RENEE JANE 
476 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374034203 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SLAUGHTER, LADARIOUS L 
3101 DONNA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

SOLOMON, KRAIG ANTHONY 
4818 MADONNA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

TALLEY, JOHNATHAN 
128 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113914 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA D 
2018 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
ASSAULT
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

WHITE, DEVONTE J 
4521 ROGERS RD Chattanooga, 374113223 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW


