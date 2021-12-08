Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ATTERTON, SHANI ELIZABETH

3830 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37397

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FORGERY



BEARD, WILLIAM

6689 HICKORY TRACE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ACCESSORY AFTER THE FACT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



BEASLEY, STEPHEN LAJUAN

TTCC 140 MACON WAY HARTSVILLE, 37207

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOSTON, WILLIAM ALEXANDER

1235 HELENA DR APT B HIXSON, 373435644

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BROWN, CHASTITY A

7400 TWIN BROOK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BUCHANAN, KENNEDI SAREALE

1911 TUSKEGEE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1000



BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

254 GLENWOOD DR Chattanooga, 374041744

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CARTER, DEBORAH L

6574 E BRAINERD RD APT 1812 CHATTANOOGA, 374213735

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



DAVIS, ZORAYA MONIQUE

HOMELESS ROME,

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DELVALLE, JULIUS DON

727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



ERICKSON, SEAN ALBERT

109 AMERICAN BLVD Rossville, 307417359

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



FRANKLIN, JONAH V

2608 ANDREWS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT



HALL, IAN C

52 SAMSONLANE TUNNEL HILL, 37410

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HENDRICKS, CHARLES WILBUR

2402 HAVEN CREST LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC



HENRY, CHARLES LEE

805 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024706

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HRNIC, EMINA

2092 LEE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1,000



JOHNSON, MICHAEL MARTEZ

280 CROLL CT CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



JOLLEY, DAVID MADISON

999 EAS BLUFF ROAD GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



KLETSCHKA, DAKOTA SKYE

1437 JENKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211462

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MACVITIE, BRIAN JAMES

514 SEERS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MOORE, LESLIE LAVON

109 AMERICAN BLVD ROSSVILLE, 373638433

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV



MOORER, KYREE DION

1565 BURNS AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MORALES, MELISSA MARRIE

2602 LYNDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



NICHOLS, BOBBY RAY

905 GEORGETOWN RD NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



RAINES, GARY LEE

3708 Provence St Chattanooga, 374114328

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



RAKESHAW, BAYLEE ASHTON

2050 S LEE HWY CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



REED, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

2306 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043705

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ROBERSON, TYASIZA NICOLE

1012 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ROBINSON, JAMES E

2754 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY



ROSS, JILLIAN RAEH

281 MEADOWLARK DR Ringgold, 307367839

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION



SANDERS, RENEE JANE

476 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374034203

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR



SLAUGHTER, LADARIOUS L

3101 DONNA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



SOLOMON, KRAIG ANTHONY

4818 MADONNA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



TALLEY, JOHNATHAN

128 N LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113914

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD



WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA D

2018 WALKER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



WHITE, DEVONTE J

4521 ROGERS RD Chattanooga, 374113223

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW