Coppinger Sees Problems With Use Of Multiple On-Site Sewage Treatment Systems

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said he sees problems if developers proceed with multiple on-site septic systems in locations that are not sewered.

Engineer Mike Price told the County Commission that the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority stands ready to accept an on-site system planned at a controversial development at 10444 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road.

However, County Mayor Coppinger said he has spoken with WWTA director Mike Patrick "about the drawbacks of such systems. There is a lot of liability on the county if we keep putting these systems in."

Mr. Price said an on-site system is working well at a Signal Mountain property and others are under consideration in other parts of the county. He said, "We are looking at developing others as well."

He said each home would have a septic tank that would collect the solids. He said the "gray water" would go to a larger septic tank and will be spread out in field lines on a section of the property to be left as "green space."

Mr. Price said the system would have to be approved by WWTA and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). He said, if approved, WWTA would take over operation of the system. County Attorney Rheubin Taylor agreed that if the on-site system meets all the standards that the WWTA would be liable to take it over since it is in its service area.

Commissioner Warren Mackey said the panel should have approved an earlier plan to build a sewage treatment plant at Savannah Bay to handle that portion of the county. Instead, he said a number of large sewage holding tanks are going in.

Commissioner Tim Boyd said those tanks "cost $20 million each." He said a series of them "are now being designed and built, including one at Brown Acres Golf Course." He said, "I'm not a big fan of building holding tanks for somebody else's crap."

The commission is to vote next Wednesday on whether to approve an A-1 Planned Unit Development for developer Karim Jooma at the 95-acre farm that is in a district with a string of large family farms and is several miles from the nearest subdivision.

Mr. Price said if the commission turns down the PUD request, the developer can still get 174 home sites on the former farm. He said the PUD would allow 184 home sites and would set a number of conditions on development of the property.

Community leader Dean Moorhouse said, "They say they are going to build $300,000 homes 10 feet apart that are far from any amenities. I don't see how they can sell them."

Commissioner Mackey said homes 10 feet apart "are selling every day" throughout the county. He said, "We are getting back to socialism - people on this dais trying to tell other people what they can do with their property."

Rep. Greg Vital, who has nearby farms, also spoke against the PUD request. He said the project is not compatible with the growth plan or the character of the area. He said, "If they want to try to build 174 houses, let them try. Half of the property is up the mountain." He said he "stands with the farmers who have been here for generations."