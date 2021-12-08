 Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Mike For Judge Campaign Surpasses $100,000 For Division II Circuit Court Judge Race

Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Mike Dumitru
Mike Dumitru

The “Mike for Judge” Finance Team announced Wednesday that it has raised more than $105,000 from more than 250 donors supporting Mike Dumitru’s candidacy to be the Republican nominee for the Division II Circuit Court in Hamilton County. The campaign expects to keep its momentum and surpass $115,000 before filing its next financial disclosure report on Jan. 15, 2022.

“We are truly excited to see a groundswell of support for Mike Dumitru as the legal and business communities work together to elect him as the next Division II Circuit Court Judge,” said John Germ, finance chair for the Mike for Judge campaign. “Our fundraising success, together with our growing volunteer engagement and overall enthusiasm, show that Mike’s personal story, conservative values, and judicial philosophy have resonated with people throughout Hamilton County.”

Unlike others running for public office, judicial candidates are expressly prohibited by Rule 10 of the Code of Judicial Conduct from personally soliciting or accepting campaign contributions other than through a campaign committee. Therefore, Mike Dumitru’s Finance Team—comprised of 28 individuals from varying backgrounds and occupations—has spent the past several months sharing with others the following three characteristics that define Mike’s values and vision for the Circuit Court:  

Decisive: Mike understands that decisions, hard as they may be, are necessary to ensure all disputes are resolved efficiently and timely.

Dedicated: Mike is fully dedicated to his family, his community, and maintaining the rule of law.

Disciplined: Mike will carry his disciplined approach to the bench to preserve and protect the integrity of the law and ensure it is applied as legislated by our elected representatives.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Mike Dumitru has the commitment, character, and experience needed to benefit and serve our community as Circuit Court Judge,” said Donnie Hutcherson, campaign treasurer for the Mike for Judge campaign. “In addition to his heart for public service and love of his community, Mike has the precise temperament needed to ensure that every person and case that comes before him will receive the attention they deserve.”

Mike is a partner at Miller & Martin, where he has spent the vast majority of his career litigating in the state and federal courts of Hamilton County. He received his undergraduate degree with honors from Fordham University, his Master’s degree in Global Studies from New York University, and his law degree from the Vanderbilt University School of Law. Mike has been recognized by his peers as a Mid-South Rising Star Attorney each of the past three years and was recently selected by Best Lawyers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America for Commercial Litigation.

Official said, in addition to serving his clients, Mike has remained engaged and connected with his community, both inside and outside the legal profession. His participation in and graduation from both the Tennessee Bar Association’s Leadership Law program and the Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Chattanooga program further cultivated his deep desire for public service. Additionally, Mike has served on several boards and been a member of numerous civic and community organizations, including the Rotary Club of Chattanooga, the Young Professionals Association of Chattanooga, the Chambliss Center for Children, and St. Peter’s Episcopal School. Within the legal community, Mike was appointed by the Tennessee Supreme Court to serve as a Bar Examiner, assisting with the important task of grading hundreds of bar exams every year. He has also served for years as a board member of the Chattanooga Chapter of the Federal Bar Association and is an active member of the Chattanooga Bar Association and Tennessee Bar Association. 

Mike lives in Hixson with his wife, Jessica “Raz” Mines Dumitru, a Chattanooga native, attorney, and operator of her family-owned business on Frazier Avenue, Art Creations. They have two children with whom Mike spends every free moment of his time, whether as a baseball coach, gymnastics cheerleader, or chauffeur to any of the number of landmarks that drew him to Chattanooga. 

The Republican primary for the Division II Circuit Court race will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. To learn more about Mike Dumitru’s campaign, please visit http://MikeForJudge.com and follow the campaign on Facebook at https://www.Facebook.com/MikeforJudge2022.



December 8, 2021

Sabrena Smedley Files Papers To Run For County Mayor; To Issue Statement On Thursday Morning

December 8, 2021

Mike For Judge Campaign Surpasses $100,000 For Division II Circuit Court Judge Race

December 8, 2021

HCSO Awarded $440,000 Tennessee Department Of Health ELC Confinement Grant


County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley has filed papers to run for county mayor. She said she will make a statement on Thursday at 10 a.m. at 2225 Roanoke Ave., which is the former Mary ... (click for more)

The “Mike for Judge” Finance Team announced Wednesday that it has raised more than $105,000 from more than 250 donors supporting Mike Dumitru’s candidacy to be the Republican nominee for the ... (click for more)

Sheriff Jim Hammond and Chief Deputy Austin Garrett announce the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a Tennessee Department of Health Epidemiology & Laboratory Capacity Confinement ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Sabrena Smedley Files Papers To Run For County Mayor; To Issue Statement On Thursday Morning

County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley has filed papers to run for county mayor. She said she will make a statement on Thursday at 10 a.m. at 2225 Roanoke Ave., which is the former Mary Ann Garber School where a new trades school is now located. Ms. Smedley has named Shawn Whitfield as her political treasurer. That moves the election to replace Jim Coppinger to a three-person ... (click for more)

Mike For Judge Campaign Surpasses $100,000 For Division II Circuit Court Judge Race

The “Mike for Judge” Finance Team announced Wednesday that it has raised more than $105,000 from more than 250 donors supporting Mike Dumitru’s candidacy to be the Republican nominee for the Division II Circuit Court in Hamilton County. The campaign expects to keep its momentum and surpass $115,000 before filing its next financial disclosure report on Jan. 15, 2022. “We are truly ... (click for more)

Opinion

School Board Members Deserve The Raises

School boards serve any community in a variety of ways and the hiring of a superintendent describes just one. The school board serves as the fiscal referee as well on all finance matters - building services and all the many requirements running the individual schools. State rules and regulations must be followed. The budget that comprises all the expenditures is overseen by the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Buy The Coach Out!

It has long been said the two biggest days in a football coach’s life are the day he gets hired, and the day he gets fired. Being a college coach has never been as lucrative, with the nation’s elite universities paying around $10 million a year, but getting fired has an upside too. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated notes, “We are one more big firing away from eclipsing $100 million ... (click for more)

Sports

Horrible Shooting Night Leads To Vol Loss At Madison Square Garden

Plagued by a cold shooting performance, No. 13 Tennessee fell to Texas Tech in overtime Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, 57-52. Despite holding Texas Tech (7-1) to 19-for-61 (.311) shooting, Tennessee (6-2) shot just 19-for-71 (.268) from the field for the game, including 6-for-40 (.150) from 3-point range. ohn Fulkerson led the Vols in scoring with 10 points, also adding ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Misfire Badly In OT Loss At Jimmy V Classic

Tennessee missed its first seven 3-pointers Tuesday night against Texas Tech. Five different Vols collaborated on the misfires until freshman Zakai Zeigler connected with five minutes, six seconds left in the first half. Zeigler’s basket didn’t signal a change of fortune or a sharpening of shooting sights. Far from it. The Vols kept firing away from long range, until they ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors