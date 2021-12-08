Mike For Judge Campaign Surpasses $100,000 For Division II Circuit Court Judge Race

The “Mike for Judge” Finance Team announced Wednesday that it has raised more than $105,000 from more than 250 donors supporting Mike Dumitru’s candidacy to be the Republican nominee for the Division II Circuit Court in Hamilton County. The campaign expects to keep its momentum and surpass $115,000 before filing its next financial disclosure report on Jan. 15, 2022.

“We are truly excited to see a groundswell of support for Mike Dumitru as the legal and business communities work together to elect him as the next Division II Circuit Court Judge,” said John Germ, finance chair for the Mike for Judge campaign. “Our fundraising success, together with our growing volunteer engagement and overall enthusiasm, show that Mike’s personal story, conservative values, and judicial philosophy have resonated with people throughout Hamilton County.”

Unlike others running for public office, judicial candidates are expressly prohibited by Rule 10 of the Code of Judicial Conduct from personally soliciting or accepting campaign contributions other than through a campaign committee. Therefore, Mike Dumitru’s Finance Team—comprised of 28 individuals from varying backgrounds and occupations—has spent the past several months sharing with others the following three characteristics that define Mike’s values and vision for the Circuit Court:

Decisive: Mike understands that decisions, hard as they may be, are necessary to ensure all disputes are resolved efficiently and timely.

Dedicated: Mike is fully dedicated to his family, his community, and maintaining the rule of law.

Disciplined: Mike will carry his disciplined approach to the bench to preserve and protect the integrity of the law and ensure it is applied as legislated by our elected representatives.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Mike Dumitru has the commitment, character, and experience needed to benefit and serve our community as Circuit Court Judge,” said Donnie Hutcherson, campaign treasurer for the Mike for Judge campaign. “In addition to his heart for public service and love of his community, Mike has the precise temperament needed to ensure that every person and case that comes before him will receive the attention they deserve.”

Mike is a partner at Miller & Martin, where he has spent the vast majority of his career litigating in the state and federal courts of Hamilton County. He received his undergraduate degree with honors from Fordham University, his Master’s degree in Global Studies from New York University, and his law degree from the Vanderbilt University School of Law. Mike has been recognized by his peers as a Mid-South Rising Star Attorney each of the past three years and was recently selected by Best Lawyers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America for Commercial Litigation.

Official said, in addition to serving his clients, Mike has remained engaged and connected with his community, both inside and outside the legal profession. His participation in and graduation from both the Tennessee Bar Association’s Leadership Law program and the Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Chattanooga program further cultivated his deep desire for public service. Additionally, Mike has served on several boards and been a member of numerous civic and community organizations, including the Rotary Club of Chattanooga, the Young Professionals Association of Chattanooga, the Chambliss Center for Children, and St. Peter’s Episcopal School. Within the legal community, Mike was appointed by the Tennessee Supreme Court to serve as a Bar Examiner, assisting with the important task of grading hundreds of bar exams every year. He has also served for years as a board member of the Chattanooga Chapter of the Federal Bar Association and is an active member of the Chattanooga Bar Association and Tennessee Bar Association.

Mike lives in Hixson with his wife, Jessica “Raz” Mines Dumitru, a Chattanooga native, attorney, and operator of her family-owned business on Frazier Avenue, Art Creations. They have two children with whom Mike spends every free moment of his time, whether as a baseball coach, gymnastics cheerleader, or chauffeur to any of the number of landmarks that drew him to Chattanooga.

The Republican primary for the Division II Circuit Court race will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. To learn more about Mike Dumitru’s campaign, please visit http://MikeForJudge.com and follow the campaign on Facebook at https://www.Facebook.com/MikeforJudge2022.