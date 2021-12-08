Shooting On Cannon Avenue On Monday Night Leaves 1 Dead And 1 Injured

Antonio Sparks, 22, was killed, and a woman, 42, was injured in a shooting Monday night on Cannon Avenue.

At approximately 11:48 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised by dispatch that two people had arrived at local hospitals by private vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound and a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers learned that the shooting may have occurred in the 2600 block of Cannon Avenue. They responded to that area and subsequently located and secured the crime scene. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Investigators learned that the incident began when parties fired numerous rounds into a residence at the above location. The woman inside the residence was struck by the gunfire.

A man inside the same residence exited the residence and fired at the individuals who were responsible for the original gunfire. Sparks was struck in the exchange of gunfire and later pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

Due to several parties firing numerous rounds and a large crime scene, investigators are still actively investigating the incident and trying to determine the exact actions of all those involved.

After reviewing the available information and evidence, as well as consulting with the District Attorney's Office, investigators will not be charging anyone in the homicide at this time. However, this case remains open and active.