 Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 7 More COVID Deaths, 99 New Cases; Tennessee Has 26 More Deaths

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department reported seven more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday and 99 new positive cases, down from 112 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 66,181. The death total is now at 720. 

It is reported the deaths were four men and three women; five white and two black; one age 31-40, four age 61-70, and two age 81 and older. 

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 68 in Hamilton County - no change from Tuesday. Four more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 24 Hamilton County inpatients and 18 patients are in ICU.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 64,572, which is 98 percent. There are 889 active cases, up from 856 on Tuesday.

Tennessee reported 2,207 new cases on Wednesday, for a total of 1,331,703 coronavirus cases. 

There were 26 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Wednesday, for a total of 17,676.

The state currently has 949 people hospitalized from the virus, 26 more than the day before.

The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 10.833 million.

There have been 1,295,258 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  3,584 cases, up 2; 26 deaths

Bradley County:  22,856 cases, up 32; 240 deaths, up 2

Grundy County: 2,947 cases; 44 deaths

Marion County: 5,924 cases, up 4; 75 deaths, up 1

McMinn County: 10,858 cases, up 20; 145 deaths

Meigs County: 2,257 cases, up 5; 33 deaths

Polk County: 3,288 cases, up 2; 33 deaths

Rhea County: 7,203 cases, up 5; 101 deaths

Sequatchie County: 3,085 cases, up 2; 40 deaths

Knox County: 81,902 cases, up 126; 973 deaths, up 2

Davidson County: 125,534 cases, up 191; 1,225 deaths, up 2

Shelby County: 149,123 cases, up 203; 2,402 deaths, up 3


December 8, 2021

Sabrena Smedley Files Papers To Run For County Mayor; To Issue Statement On Thursday Morning

December 8, 2021

County To Close On Purchase Of McDonald Farm At Sale Creek This Month

December 8, 2021

Chip Baker Seeks New Term On The County Commission For District 2


County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley has filed papers to run for county mayor. She said she will make a statement on Thursday at 10 a.m. at 2225 Roanoke Ave., which is the former Mary ... (click for more)

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said the county will close this month on its $16 million purchase of 2,170 acres in Sale Creek. He said some community events have already planned at the farm that ... (click for more)

Chip Baker, former chairman and vice chairman of the Hamilton County Commission, announced he would be running for re-election to the commission in May of 2022. Commissioner Baker currently serves ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Sabrena Smedley Files Papers To Run For County Mayor; To Issue Statement On Thursday Morning

County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley has filed papers to run for county mayor. She said she will make a statement on Thursday at 10 a.m. at 2225 Roanoke Ave., which is the former Mary Ann Garber School where a new trades school is now located. Ms. Smedley has named Shawn Whitfield as her political treasurer. That moves the election to replace Jim Coppinger to a three-person ... (click for more)

County To Close On Purchase Of McDonald Farm At Sale Creek This Month

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said the county will close this month on its $16 million purchase of 2,170 acres in Sale Creek. He said some community events have already planned at the farm that was in the McDonald family since the early days of the county. It is expected that a sizable portion of the farm will be used for an industrial park. The Enterprise South Industrial Park, ... (click for more)

Opinion

School Board Members Deserve The Raises

School boards serve any community in a variety of ways and the hiring of a superintendent describes just one. The school board serves as the fiscal referee as well on all finance matters - building services and all the many requirements running the individual schools. State rules and regulations must be followed. The budget that comprises all the expenditures is overseen by the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Buy The Coach Out!

It has long been said the two biggest days in a football coach’s life are the day he gets hired, and the day he gets fired. Being a college coach has never been as lucrative, with the nation’s elite universities paying around $10 million a year, but getting fired has an upside too. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated notes, “We are one more big firing away from eclipsing $100 million ... (click for more)

Sports

Horrible Shooting Night Leads To Vol Loss At Madison Square Garden

Plagued by a cold shooting performance, No. 13 Tennessee fell to Texas Tech in overtime Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, 57-52. Despite holding Texas Tech (7-1) to 19-for-61 (.311) shooting, Tennessee (6-2) shot just 19-for-71 (.268) from the field for the game, including 6-for-40 (.150) from 3-point range. ohn Fulkerson led the Vols in scoring with 10 points, also adding ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Misfire Badly In OT Loss At Jimmy V Classic

Tennessee missed its first seven 3-pointers Tuesday night against Texas Tech. Five different Vols collaborated on the misfires until freshman Zakai Zeigler connected with five minutes, six seconds left in the first half. Zeigler’s basket didn’t signal a change of fortune or a sharpening of shooting sights. Far from it. The Vols kept firing away from long range, until they ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors