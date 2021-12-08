Hamilton County Has 7 More COVID Deaths, 99 New Cases; Tennessee Has 26 More Deaths

The Hamilton County Health Department reported seven more coronavirus deaths on Wednesday and 99 new positive cases, down from 112 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 66,181. The death total is now at 720.

It is reported the deaths were four men and three women; five white and two black; one age 31-40, four age 61-70, and two age 81 and older.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 68 in Hamilton County - no change from Tuesday. Four more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 24 Hamilton County inpatients and 18 patients are in ICU.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 64,572, which is 98 percent. There are 889 active cases, up from 856 on Tuesday.

Tennessee reported 2,207 new cases on Wednesday, for a total of 1,331,703 coronavirus cases.



There were 26 more deaths in Tennessee reported on Wednesday, for a total of 17,676.



The state currently has 949 people hospitalized from the virus, 26 more than the day before.



The number of coronavirus tests that have been administered in the state is 10.833 million.



There have been 1,295,258 Tennesseans that have recovered from the virus, which is 97 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 3,584 cases, up 2; 26 deaths



Bradley County: 22,856 cases, up 32; 240 deaths, up 2



Grundy County: 2,947 cases; 44 deaths



Marion County: 5,924 cases, up 4; 75 deaths, up 1



McMinn County: 10,858 cases, up 20; 145 deaths



Meigs County: 2,257 cases, up 5; 33 deaths



Polk County: 3,288 cases, up 2; 33 deaths



Rhea County: 7,203 cases, up 5; 101 deaths



Sequatchie County: 3,085 cases, up 2; 40 deaths



Knox County: 81,902 cases, up 126; 973 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 125,534 cases, up 191; 1,225 deaths, up 2



Shelby County: 149,123 cases, up 203; 2,402 deaths, up 3