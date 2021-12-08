 Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Weather

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said the county will close this month on its $16 million purchase of 2,170 acres in Sale Creek.

He said some community events have already planned at the farm that was in the McDonald family since the early days of the county.

It is expected that a sizable portion of the farm will be used for an industrial park. The Enterprise South Industrial Park, which drew Volkswagen, Amazon and other large firms, is filling up.

Rep. Greg Vital recommended that the county set aside a large portion of the farm as a natural area.

He said Claude Ramsey preserved 2,400 acres of the former VAAP site for a nature park that is very popular with residents for hiking, running, horseback riding and enjoying nature.

 


Sabrena Smedley Files Papers To Run For County Mayor; To Issue Statement On Thursday Morning

County To Close On Purchase Of McDonald Farm At Sale Creek This Month

Chip Baker Seeks New Term On The County Commission For District 2


