Georgia Has 43 More COVID Deaths And 931 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 43 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,917.

There are 931 new cases on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,294,282 confirmed cases of coronavirus.



Hospitalizations are at 90,485, which is an increase of 94 since Wednesday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 8,661 cases, up 11; 98 deaths; 321 hospitalizations, up 1



Chattooga County: 3,762 cases, up 4; 91 deaths; 258 hospitalizations



Dade County: 1,875 cases, up 2; 18 deaths; 72 hospitalizations



Walker County: 9,926 cases, up 20; 127 deaths; 383 hospitalizations, up 3



Whitfield County: 19,600, up 20; 326 deaths; 964 hospitalizations, up 1