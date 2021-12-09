 Thursday, December 9, 2021 58.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Has 43 More COVID Deaths And 931 New Cases

Thursday, December 9, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 43 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,917.

There are 931 new cases on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,294,282 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 90,485, which is an increase of 94 since Wednesday. 

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 8,661 cases, up 11; 98 deaths; 321 hospitalizations, up 1

Chattooga County: 3,762 cases, up 4; 91 deaths; 258 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,875 cases, up 2; 18 deaths; 72 hospitalizations

Walker County: 9,926 cases, up 20; 127 deaths; 383 hospitalizations, up 3

Whitfield County: 19,600, up 20; 326 deaths; 964 hospitalizations, up 1


Opinion

Polls Are A Valuable Tool, Except When They Are Not - And Response

I like to vote in any and all Chattanoogan.com polls. Sometimes I vote two or three times in the same poll. I have a smart phone, iPad, and two laptop computers so it's simple enough to do. I imagine if I were an elected county official I could get a lot county employees to vote in the poll, because after all, polls are not elections so there is nothing illegal about that.

School Board Members Deserve The Raises

School boards serve any community in a variety of ways and the hiring of a superintendent describes just one. The school board serves as the fiscal referee as well on all finance matters - building services and all the many requirements running the individual schools. State rules and regulations must be followed. The budget that comprises all the expenditures is overseen by the

Sports

Mocs Win 78-73 At UNC Asheville

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team, who once led by as many as 15 in the second half, survived a furious comeback effort to come away with its 11th-straight non-conference road win behind a 78-73 decision over UNC Asheville inside Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina on Wednesday night. Chattanooga (8-1) now moves to 10-0 all-time against UNC Asheville and completes

UTC Women Play At Eastern Kentucky Early Thursday

The Chattanooga women's basketball team will have an early call Thursday morning with an 11:00 a.m. game at Eastern Kentucky at the Alumni Coliseum in Richmond. Chattanooga and Eastern Kentucky have met four times dating back to 1982. Chattanooga is 1-3 all-time against the Colonels and 0-2 on the road. The Mocs lone win came in 2006 at The McKenzie Arena. Eastern Kentucky


