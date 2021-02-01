Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for Jan. 22-28:

01-25-21

Lough, Harley Dion, 22, of 1830 Fant Drive, Apt. U125, Fort Oglethorpe, GA arrested on charges of cruelty to children – 3rd degree and battery – family violence.

01-26-21

Fitzsimmons, Christina, 21, of 52 Wilburger Street, Rossville, GA arrested on charge of failure to appear.

Sargent, Chad A., 50, of 1304 Mayfield Lane, Hixson, TN arrested on charge of driving while license suspended or revoked.

Kinney, Jessica L., 26, of 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd., Chattanooga, TN arrested on charge of possession, manufacturing, certain controlled substances Schedule II.

Lambert, Francois C., 42, of 11410 Blair Road, Apison, TN arrested on charge of public intoxication.

01-27-21

Buckner, Millie A., 38, of 5842 South Highway 341, Chickamauga, GA arrested for bench warrant.

Cross, Thomas Burl, 56, of 5842 South Highway 341, Chickamauga, GA arrested on charge of possession of marijuana less than an oz., no proof of insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, operating motor vehicle without registration or valid license plate, and bench warrant.

Bennett, Deana, 47, of 45 McCool Drive, Jackson, TN arrested on charge of theft my shoplifting.

Proctor, Kely Lee, 22, of 37 Knollwood Circle, Apt. 8D, Ringgold, GA arrested on charge of probation violation.

01-28-21

Deyhle, Jeffrey, 50, of 2821 3rd Avenue, Chattanooga, TN arrested on charge of criminal trespass.