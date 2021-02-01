 Monday, February 1, 2021 37.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Dalton Police Department Investigating Check Cashing Fraud

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who cashed a fake check for more than $850 at a local business and then tried to do it again for another $700. The woman was recorded by store surveillance. 
 
The incident happened in late October at the Carniceria Nachos store at 900 Underwood Street. On Oct. 30, the woman gave the clerk a check for $856.24 and asked for it to be cashed. The check said that it was from a business called “Anderson’s Landscaping” in Calhoun. The clerk gave the suspect the cash and then left. The next day, on Oct. 31, the suspect returned and presented another check from “Anderson’s Landscaping” in the amount of $732.65.
This time, the clerk recognized that the two checks looked very similar and asked for an ID to make a copy. When he began to ask the suspect more questions about the check, she decided to leave the store without cashing the check. On Nov. 4 the store discovered that the check cashed on the 30th was a fake. They reported the crime to the DPD on Nov. 24. 
 
A Dalton Police Department investigator was able to determine that the ID presented by the suspect had been stolen and that the owner of the ID was not a suspect in the case. The investigation further determined that while there is a business called “Anderson’s Landscaping,” the business does not have a location in Calhoun and does not have a checking account. 
 
The suspect in this case is a white female with short, light brown or red hair. She stood 5’6” tall and appears to be in her 30’s. In the pictures from Oct. 31, she had a marking on her right wrist with a red heart, but it’s unclear if it is temporary or a new tattoo as the marking did not appear on Oct. 30. The suspect wore a covid mask while making the transactions, but the surveillance picture still shows detailed facial features.

Anyone with information about this crime or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective John Edwards at 706-278-9085, extension 9-152. 


Collegedale Creates Board Of Building Construction Appeals


A Board of Building Construction Appeals has been created in the city of Collegedale. This will provide an appeal process if there is a question of interpretation of the city’s building codes. ... (click for more)



Tim Kelly Campaign For Mayor Lists $622,043 War Chest

Chattanooga mayoral candidate Tim Kelly’s campaign showed $622,043.62 in cash-on-hand for the first reporting period of 2021. The amount included 401 total donors. Of that total, 70 percent of donors are from Chattanooga. Mr. Kelly said, "Many of our neighbors have been greatly impacted by the pandemic, and instead of spending all of our time soliciting donations, we have been ... (click for more)

Kim White Raises Over $500,000 For Mayor Campaign

Chattanooga mayoral candidate Kim White has received more than $500,000 in contributions since filing paperwork with the Hamilton County Election Commission in late August. The financial disclosure shows Ms. White’s campaign received nearly $464,000 in contributions by Jan. 15. As of today, the campaign has exceeded $502,000 in total contributions from 690 donors. “I’m ... (click for more)

Thank You, COVID Vaccine Workers

Yesterday I received my COVID vaccine at the CARTA Bus Barn. Thank you for the amazing effort and coordination that made this possible. Every person I encountered, which included police officers, National Guard, health care workers and volunteers, were professional, kind and helpful. I realize there have been frustrations and delays for many, but let us recognize and appreciate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My February Garden

So here we are, standing in my barren garden, as the month of February arrives. The only promise in the wind is snow, but I know what is yet to come. In just 28 days March will arrive and, with it, the first flowers of hope, the little crocus will emerge and bloom. Then the jonquils. I was a big fan of the great optimist, Rev. Robert Schuller, who taught us: “Never cut a tree down ... (click for more)

UTC To Allow Limited Fans At McKenzie Arena

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga athletics department announced the return of fans to home events in McKenzie Arena in a limited capacity for the month of February. UTC also announced that due to the winterization of Finley Stadium and the impact that would have on the fan experience, there will not be fans at football games for the first two home contests in February. ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Improves To 2-0 In SoCon Play

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball program needed all five sets for the second-straight night to help defeat UNCG 3-2 (21-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-19, 15-8) in Southern Conference action inside Maclellan Gymnasium on Monday evening. Following the win, Chattanooga improves to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in league play in the 2020-21 season. UNCG drops to 0-2, 0-2 SoCon after the loss. It marks ... (click for more)


