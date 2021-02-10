 Wednesday, February 10, 2021 69.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


UTC Returning To Normal Operations

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

UT System President Randy Boyd announced Wednsday that students who attend a University of Tennessee campus can expect to have a traditional college experience in the fall as UT campuses across the state expand their in-person course offerings.

 

Accordingly, UTC is planning for a Fall 2021 semester that includes a return to normal operations with in-person, face-to-face instruction, student activities similar to pre-COVID-19 levels and a resumption of the traditional campus experience to the extent possible.

 

Chancellor Steve Angle said, "The University’s approach will be guided by prioritizing the health and safety of the campus community.

Campus leadership will continue monitoring developments around the pandemic including the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine. Even as the university proceeds with the aim of offering a more traditional campus experience for Fall 2021, plans will be adjusted accordingly should COVID-19 circumstances change.

 

"Our campus has made incredible progress in learning how to best manage the risks of COVID-19, and we have reason for confidence that we can safely return to a traditional, face-to-face format for instruction.

 

"The availability of multiple vaccines against COVID-19 in the coming months also inspires confidence that we are ready to take steps toward returning to normal university operations in fall. As we have done for the past year, we will work with campus, UT system, community and state health care professionals to make the best decisions possible. We will continue to place the health and safety of our campus community and the quality of our student experience at the forefront of our decision making.". 

 

...

February 10, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

February 10, 2021

6 County Commissioners Approve Asking Legislature To Change The Way They Get Paid

February 10, 2021

Police Blotter: Overnight Guest Helps Himself To Necklace, Rings, Cuff Links, Credit Card; Vehicle Missing After Keys Left In Car With Window Open


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Six of Hamilton County’s nine county commissioners on Wednesday voted to pass a resolution that would open the door for the Hamilton County Commission to disconnect their salary from the county ... (click for more)

A resident on E. Brainerd Road called police and said that he allowed a man to stay at his apartment for a few nights. In the process, he said the man had stolen his Kenneth Cole necklace, two ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

6 County Commissioners Approve Asking Legislature To Change The Way They Get Paid

Six of Hamilton County’s nine county commissioners on Wednesday voted to pass a resolution that would open the door for the Hamilton County Commission to disconnect their salary from the county mayor’s. Commissioner Randy Fairbanks said, "There seems to be quite a bit of misunderstanding and I want to clear a few things up on this resolution. Recently, an online poll was done ... (click for more)

Opinion

Bring Awareness To Bullying

When we post on social media we should consider the fact that our kids will see it. Posting on social media is no different than saying it verbally, and I would like to think that we would all be kinder with our words. I am not saying that we have to always rise above and that we should not say what is on our minds at times, but if we expect our kids to do better, then do we not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Never, Ever, Ever Quit

A “window of opportunity” suddenly opened for me last week and as I hurried to get a letter in that day’s mail, I was able to share one of the first poems I was “forced” to memorize as a child. Because my parents were so cruel and mean, I memorized several poems and isn’t it odd that I still carry several in my heart? I wish all parents were as mean and cruel as mine; when I was ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Vs. VMI Football Game Postponed

The Southern Conference football game between Chattanooga and VMI scheduled for Feb. 20 in Chattanooga has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Mocs' program. The game was set to be the spring opener for both squads. Chattanooga, which fell 13-10 to FBS Western Kentucky in its lone fall action, will now open spring play on Feb. 27 when it hosts the SoCon coaches' preseason ... (click for more)

Cleveland State Volleyball Falls To Walters State

Cleveland State volleyball hosted region foe Walters State at home on Tuesday evening and fell to the red hot Lady Senators 3-1. Despite the defeat, head coach Alizabeth Atnip was pleased with her team in the match. “I am happy with the effort by the whole team tonight,” Atnip said. “The first set was neck-and-neck the whole way. The second set we let them get a large ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors