UTC Returning To Normal Operations

UT System President Randy Boyd announced Wednsday that students who attend a University of Tennessee campus can expect to have a traditional college experience in the fall as UT campuses across the state expand their in-person course offerings.

Accordingly, UTC is planning for a Fall 2021 semester that includes a return to normal operations with in-person, face-to-face instruction, student activities similar to pre-COVID-19 levels and a resumption of the traditional campus experience to the extent possible.

Chancellor Steve Angle said, "The University’s approach will be guided by prioritizing the health and safety of the campus community. Campus leadership will continue monitoring developments around the pandemic including the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine. Even as the university proceeds with the aim of offering a more traditional campus experience for Fall 2021, plans will be adjusted accordingly should COVID-19 circumstances change.

"Our campus has made incredible progress in learning how to best manage the risks of COVID-19, and we have reason for confidence that we can safely return to a traditional, face-to-face format for instruction.

"The availability of multiple vaccines against COVID-19 in the coming months also inspires confidence that we are ready to take steps toward returning to normal university operations in fall. As we have done for the past year, we will work with campus, UT system, community and state health care professionals to make the best decisions possible. We will continue to place the health and safety of our campus community and the quality of our student experience at the forefront of our decision making.".