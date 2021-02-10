Stan Lanzo Christmas Fund Set Up To Honor Longtime Lead Prosecutor

Family and friends of longtime local lead prosecutor Stan Lanzo who died Feb. 4 have set up the Stan Lanzo Christmas Fund to honor his life and commitment to those children less fortunate. The fund will provide Christmas presents to the Chattanooga area foster children with a particular emphasis on older children. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory should go to the Stan Lanzo Christmas Fund, Chattanooga Bar Foundation, 801 Broad St., Suite 420, Chattanooga, TN 37402. Attorney Lanzo passed away a battle with Parkinson’s disease. Attorney Lanzo passed away a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

He was born on Sept. 7, 1942 to Rocco Anthony and Elizabeth Irene (Case) Lanzo and was a native of Revere, Mass.

After he graduated from the University of Tennessee Law School in 1968, he began a career as an attorney that would span nearly six decades. He moved to Chattanooga following law school and served as assistant district attorney until he retired from the DA’s office in 1996 and moved into private practice.

It was said of him, "All who met Stan remembered his larger-than-life laugh, his love for travel, and his distinct Boston accent. He commanded respect in the courtroom and served Hamilton County with integrity.

"Mr. Lanzo left a lasting legacy in his adopted home state of Tennessee. He fought tirelessly as an advocate for victims, protected the community as a prosecutor, and, later, stood up for the rights of Tennesseans as a defense lawyer. Although a determined litigator in the courtroom, he had a heart of gold and a soft spot for the less fortunate. Each Christmas he would ask for a list of children in local foster care and make sure to fulfill their entire wish lists to Santa. In particular, he made sure the older children received gifts, as he was afraid they might be overlooked.

"To his family, he was the head of the household and a caregiver to his late mother, Irene. To his nieces, he dubbed himself “Prince Charming” and the name stuck. To his nephews, he was an adventurous boat captain and a loyal travel companion. And if anyone was ever in need in his extended family, Stan was there to help. Stan Lanzo left this world better than he found it and will be sorely missed. May you rest in peace: “The Man’. “The Myth”, “The Legend”, the “Italian Stallion.”.

Survivors include sister, Carol Lanzo Anderson; brother-in-law, Richard D. Paul; nieces; Beth Paul Wolpman, (A.J.), Brenda Paul Asmus, (Chris), Janyce Peach Lever, Sharyn Peach; great-nephews; Zachary Asmus, Benjamin Asmus, (Taryn); Great-nieces, Jessica Wolpman Bian, (Kevin), Jillian Wolpman, Maren Asmus, Alexis Lever and his dear friend Tommy Payne and family.

Mr. Lanzo was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Marilyn Lanzo Paul, brother-In-law Ray Anderson and nephew Bart Savage.

Arrangements are by Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home.