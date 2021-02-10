 Wednesday, February 10, 2021 71.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Stan Lanzo Christmas Fund Set Up To Honor Longtime Lead Prosecutor

Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Stan Lanzo
Stan Lanzo
Family and friends of longtime local lead prosecutor Stan Lanzo who died Feb. 4 have set up the Stan Lanzo Christmas Fund to honor his life and commitment to those children less fortunate.  
 
The fund will provide Christmas presents to the Chattanooga area foster children with a particular emphasis on older children.
 
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory should go to the Stan Lanzo Christmas Fund, Chattanooga Bar Foundation, 801 Broad St., Suite 420, Chattanooga, TN 37402.
 
Attorney Lanzo passed away a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
 
He was born on Sept.
7, 1942 to Rocco Anthony and Elizabeth Irene (Case) Lanzo and was a native of Revere, Mass.
 
After he graduated from the University of Tennessee Law School in 1968, he began a career as an attorney that would span nearly six decades. He moved to Chattanooga following law school and served as assistant district attorney until he retired from the DA’s office in 1996 and moved into private practice.
 
It was said of him, "All who met Stan remembered his larger-than-life laugh, his love for travel, and his distinct Boston accent. He commanded respect in the courtroom and served Hamilton County with integrity.
 
"Mr. Lanzo left a lasting legacy in his adopted home state of Tennessee. He fought tirelessly as an advocate for victims, protected the community as a prosecutor, and, later, stood up for the rights of Tennesseans as a defense lawyer. Although a determined litigator in the courtroom, he had a heart of gold and a soft spot for the less fortunate. Each Christmas he would ask for a list of children in local foster care and make sure to fulfill their entire wish lists to Santa. In particular, he made sure the older children received gifts, as he was afraid they might be overlooked.
 
"To his family, he was the head of the household and a caregiver to his late mother, Irene. To his nieces, he dubbed himself “Prince Charming” and the name stuck. To his nephews, he was an adventurous boat captain and a loyal travel companion. And if anyone was ever in need in his extended family, Stan was there to help. Stan Lanzo left this world better than he found it and will be sorely missed. May you rest in peace: “The Man’. “The Myth”, “The Legend”, the “Italian Stallion.”.
 
Survivors include sister, Carol Lanzo Anderson; brother-in-law, Richard D. Paul; nieces; Beth Paul Wolpman, (A.J.), Brenda Paul Asmus, (Chris), Janyce Peach Lever, Sharyn Peach; great-nephews; Zachary Asmus, Benjamin Asmus, (Taryn); Great-nieces, Jessica Wolpman Bian, (Kevin), Jillian Wolpman, Maren Asmus, Alexis Lever and his dear friend Tommy Payne and family.
 
Mr. Lanzo was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Marilyn Lanzo Paul, brother-In-law Ray Anderson and nephew Bart Savage.
 
Arrangements are by Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home.
 
For condolences visit www.BisbeePorcella.com.
 

February 10, 2021

Hamilton County Has 4 New COVID Deaths, 135 New Cases; Tennessee Has 2,947 New Cases, 100 More COVID Deaths

February 10, 2021

East Lake Home Damaged By Fire Wednesday Afternoon

February 10, 2021

Georgia Has 121 New Coronavirus Deaths; 2,481 New Cases


Hamilton County reported 135 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 88 patients hospitalized and 24 in Intensive Care Units. Four others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, ... (click for more)

An East Lake family will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross in the wake of a kitchen fire at their 10th Avenue home. It happened Wednesday at 12:08 p.m. in the 4300 block. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 121 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,599. There were 2,481 new cases, as that total ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Has 4 New COVID Deaths, 135 New Cases; Tennessee Has 2,947 New Cases, 100 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 135 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 88 patients hospitalized and 24 in Intensive Care Units. Four others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 43 are county residents. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 39,129. There were four more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Tuesday, one male and ... (click for more)

East Lake Home Damaged By Fire Wednesday Afternoon

An East Lake family will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross in the wake of a kitchen fire at their 10th Avenue home. It happened Wednesday at 12:08 p.m. in the 4300 block. Engine 9 made it to the scene quickly and found heavy fire coming out of the window on the right side of the house. They made a defensive attack and managed to keep the flames from ... (click for more)

Opinion

Bring Awareness To Bullying

When we post on social media we should consider the fact that our kids will see it. Posting on social media is no different than saying it verbally, and I would like to think that we would all be kinder with our words. I am not saying that we have to always rise above and that we should not say what is on our minds at times, but if we expect our kids to do better, then do we not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Never, Ever, Ever Quit

A “window of opportunity” suddenly opened for me last week and as I hurried to get a letter in that day’s mail, I was able to share one of the first poems I was “forced” to memorize as a child. Because my parents were so cruel and mean, I memorized several poems and isn’t it odd that I still carry several in my heart? I wish all parents were as mean and cruel as mine; when I was ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Vs. VMI Football Game Postponed

The Southern Conference football game between Chattanooga and VMI scheduled for Feb. 20 in Chattanooga has been postponed due to COVID issues within the Mocs' program. The game was set to be the spring opener for both squads. Chattanooga, which fell 13-10 to FBS Western Kentucky in its lone fall action, will now open spring play on Feb. 27 when it hosts the SoCon coaches' preseason ... (click for more)

Cleveland State Volleyball Falls To Walters State

Cleveland State volleyball hosted region foe Walters State at home on Tuesday evening and fell to the red hot Lady Senators 3-1. Despite the defeat, head coach Alizabeth Atnip was pleased with her team in the match. “I am happy with the effort by the whole team tonight,” Atnip said. “The first set was neck-and-neck the whole way. The second set we let them get a large ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors