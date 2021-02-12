SWAT Raid On House Near Corral Road Forces Closure Of Highway Across Signal Mountain; He Is Taken Into Custody And Roads Reopen

An attempt by Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department deputies to serve a warrant and make an arrest Friday afternoon on Signal Mountain closed the highway across the mountain for hours and kept area Facebook sites hopping.

The suspect was taken into custody around 4:20. A host of officers were seen leading him from the residence. The roads reopened.

Law enforcement officials and SWAT team members surrounded a house located on Taft Highway, across from Corral Road.

Early Friday afternoon, officers were stationed at Lone Oak to block all traffic headed northward toward Dunlap.

Vehicles traveling the other direction, toward Signal from Dunlap, were turned around before they reached the Lone Oak area and sent back to Sequatchie County.

Residents of the area who had driven past the house before the road was closed to traffic reported seeing a heavy police presence in the area.

“When I drove by about an hour ago, there were six to seven police cars at a house across from Corral and (officers) were in the yard with guns drawn,” one woman reported on Roberts Mill and W Road Conditions and/or Emergencies.

“SWAT team surrounding house,” another wrote on Updates on Signal Mountain Roads. “U could see them on their bellies in front with their weapons drawn.”

According to a terse statement issued by the sheriff’s department mid-afternoon, “SWAT is currently at the 5200 block of Taft Highway to assist with the arrest of a suspect with warrants. At this time, there is no threat to the community.

“Taft Highway is temporarily closed between Corral Road and Edgewood Road due to this incident,” the statement continued. “No further details are available at this time.”

Drivers who had been turned away from the area said they were told by officers that the road probably will be closed “at least until 6 p.m.”

