CPD Warns Of Increased Catalytic Converter Thefts

Catalytic converter thefts are increasing across the United States and Chattanooga is no exception. In January, 2021 alone Chattanooga Police Officers have taken reports on 36 catalytic converter thefts. That is an 800 percent increase from January, 2020 when just four catalytic converters were reported stolen.



The converters are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system. They are sought out by thieves because they contain precious metals that are valuable to metal dealers. Thieves are typically armed with saws and/or snipping tools and cut off the catalytic converters in mere minutes.



“Most people will not even know the converter has been removed until they start their vehicle,” said CPD Auto Theft Investigator Ty Cooper. “When the vehicle starts it’ll sound kind of like a NASCAR engine and gets louder as the gas pedal is pressed.”



The Chattanooga Police Department is offering the following tips to lessen the likelihood of catalytic converter theft from vehicles:



• Park in well lit areas;

• Park close to building entrances or nearest street in public parking lots;

• If you have a garage, park in it, close the door, and lock it;

• If you have video cameras, position them to capture where your vehicle(s) is parked;

• Have the VIN number etched onto the catalytic converter;

• Install a catalytic converter specific security device.



"Please remember to call the Chattanooga Police Department to report when you notice a catalytic converter was stolen," officials said. "Provide any identifying details and evidence that you can. For after the act reporting, call the non-emergency number at 423-698-2525. If you catch a thief in the act, call 9-1-1."