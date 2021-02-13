 Saturday, February 13, 2021 41.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Hagerty, Blackburn Among Those Who Vote Against Trump Impeachment As Movement Fails To Get Senate Two Thirds Majority; Hagerty Calls It "Wasted Week"

Saturday, February 13, 2021

Tennessee Senators Bill Hagerty and Marsha Blackburn were among those who voted on Saturday to acquit former President Donald Trump in the Senate impeachment trial. There were not enough votes to meet the two-thirds majority requirement for impeachment.

 

The vote was 57 to 43 to impeach, but 67 votes were needed.

Seven Republicans joined Democrats in supporting impeachment.

 

Senator Hagerty said, “Instead of putting the needs of the hardworking men and women of this country first, the Senate has spent this week watching a political performance by the House managers designed to humiliate the former president, discredit his successful policies, and shame the 74 million Americans who voted for him.

 

“But they have failed spectacularly. It has been a wasted week. I voted to acquit President Trump because the article of impeachment was unconstitutional. But it was also unsubstantiated by the House managers’ complete lack of investigation, smoke-and-mirrors presentation, and distortion of basic First Amendment principles. 

 

"More importantly, it could have paved the way for a dangerous precedent of allowing Congress to punish any former official when control of the legislative branch shifts to a different party. The Senate is not the forum for this, and the time wasted with this political show-trial did nothing to help Tennesseans overcome the ongoing pandemic and resulting recession or put students back in the classroom safely.”

 

Senator Blackburn said, “The House Impeachment managers launched an unconstitutional show trial to humiliate the former President and his supporters. The Impeachment managers have accomplished nothing but to extend the pain of the American people. They achieved one thing – Donald J. Trump’s acquittal.”

 

 Rep. Chuck Fleischmann said, “Last month, I voted against impeaching President Donald Trump. Today, the Senate rightly voted to acquit President Donald Trump, finally concluding this unconstitutional impeachment trial. The Senate does not have the Constitutional power to convict a former official and a conviction would have set a dangerous precedent.

 

“The Senate has wasted a week of the 117th Congress on this unconstitutional impeachment trial. It’s time for Congress to stop wasting time and do our jobs – we need to focus on getting students back into schools, creating jobs, getting vaccines to all Americans, and restoring the American dream.”


February 13, 2021

East Ridge City Council Amends Zoning Ordinances To Allow More Liquor Stores


Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 106 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,961. There were 2,816 new cases, as that total reached

Police responded to 31W Insulation, 3211 N Orchard Knob Ave. The manager of the business said that when he arrived that morning at work he learned that someone had stolen 10 catalytic converter

At the Jan. 28 meeting of the East Ridge City Council an ordinance passed on the final reading which established the rules and regulations for selling alcohol and wine in retail package stores



Georgia state health officials reported on Saturday there have been 106 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,961. There were 2,816 new cases, as that total reached 789,070 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 53,340, 229 more than Friday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 4,856 cases, up 8; 53 deaths;

Police responded to 31W Insulation, 3211 N Orchard Knob Ave. The manager of the business said that when he arrived that morning at work he learned that someone had stolen 10 catalytic converter out of his trucks that were parked in the parking lot. After reviewing the surveillance video, he learned that the incident happened this past Sunday in the early morning. At approximately

More Humility, Less Pride

As I watched some excerpts from the impeachment trial going on this week, it seemed to me that the voices expressed in the Senate Chamber merely echo the millions of voices outside that chamber. One side is convinced they are righteous and the other side is evil. While the other side is convinced it is righteous and the other side is actually the evil one. This is not merely ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

You betcha’! To start this week’s edition of The Saturday Funnies are some Valentine’s Day riddles: 1) I have a heart that never beats, I have a home, but I never sleep. I can take a man’s house and build another’s, And I love to play games with my many brothers. I am a king among fools. Who am I? 2) You can touch me, you can break me, and you should win me if you want to ... (click for more)

UTC Men Hang On To Beat The Citadel

It had been three weeks since the Chattanooga Mocs last played at McKenzie Arena, but they celebrated on Saturday with a 70-66 victory over The Citadel Bulldogs, making up for a 92-87 loss in Charleston back on Jan. 9. It was the first game where the UTC men played in front of fans as 971 decided to support the local team. UTC coach Lamont Paris is always stressing how important ... (click for more)

UTC Takes 5-2 Win Over Western Kentucky In Women's Tennis

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s tennis team scored a 5-2 win over Western Kentucky tonight. The Mocs lost the doubles point but took five of six singles to improve to 5-0 on the year. The Hilltoppers fell to 1-5 overall. Doubles was a back-and-forth affair with WKU opening with a 6-0 win at No. 2. The Mocs were up 4-1 at No. 1 and down 1-4 at No. 3. Freshmen ... (click for more)


