Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 47 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,347 New Cases, 31 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 47 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 39,412.



There were no more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Friday, leaving the total at 430.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 757,418 on Sunday with 1,347 new cases. There have been 31 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 10,933, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 1,109 people hospitalized from the virus, 45 fewer than Saturday.



Testing numbers are above 6.606 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 722,598, 95 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,961 cases, up 2; 10 deaths



Bradley County: 12,349 cases, up 48; 131 deaths



Grundy County: 1,599 cases, up 15; 27 deaths



Marion County: 2,806 cases, up 20; 44 deaths



Meigs County: 1,237 cases, up 1; 20 deaths



Polk County: 1,667 cases, up 15; 21 deaths



Rhea County: 4,060 cases, up 8; 68 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,500 cases, up 6; 26 deaths



Knox County: 43,947 cases, up 258; 548 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 79,178 cases, up 422; 809 deaths, up 1



Shelby County: 85,092 cases, up 450; 1,432 deaths, up 7