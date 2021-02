Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRADLEY, CHAD EDWARD

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DAUGHTERY, DAVID

80 SARAH JANE LANE SUMMERVILLE, 30747

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS (REFUSAL)

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

DOVER, JOHN PAUL

4304 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

EASTRIDGE, APRIL MARIE

3400 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MTN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

EMERY, TIMOTHY JOSEPH

712 ELANOR ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)---FIELDS, TIMOTHY NM2102 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GENTRY, LAURA A709 WEEKS DR NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000---GOMEZ, ISMAEL1505 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HALL, CANDACE LYNN7733 VILLIAGE WAY DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000---HOOD, JUAN JERNAE503 S SEMINOLE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---JACKSON, GERALD JR3301 PINE WOOD APT 19 CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND---KING, THOMAS ANDREW3121 OLD RINGGOLD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCOERCION OF WITNESSRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRECKLESS DRIVINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---LOLLIS, KETWAIN JAJUAN828 N GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS MARIJUANA FOR RESALE)---LOPEZ-MARROQUIN, HERMINIA ARACEL503 SOUTH LYERLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---PHILLIPS, HAROLD JR6240 AIR PARK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---PINEDA, SELENA ANN3440 CRABTREE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATT POSS OF METH)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTRABAND IN A PENAL)VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CRIMINAL SIMULATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL SIMULATION)---PINES, CORNELL LUCRETIUS2437 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071124Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---RELIFORD, DESMOND RHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SMITH, DOMONIC WAYNE965 KINSEY ST ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---SMITH, LEROY4951 LAVENDER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SPEEGLE, KENDALL ONEAL9149 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374113754Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---THANG, CHAD39341 WILD ROSE CT SAUK CENTRE, 56378Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (COMMERCIAL VEHICLE)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---THOMASTON, JAMES728 FRAWLEY RD APT 213 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)