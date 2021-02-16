HCSO Involved In Pursuits On Highway 58 Resulting In Recovery Of 2 Stolen Cars And 2 Arrests

After pursuits on Highway 58 Tuesday morning by Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies, two stolen vehicles were recovered and two suspects were apprehended.

At approximately 8:35 a.m., Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified by the Red Bank Police Department of two stolen vehicles. HCSO deputies attempted to stop the vehicles and were then involved in a pursuit.



Preliminary investigation shows HCSO deputies attempted to stop the first vehicle, a white Toyota Tacoma, on Highway 58.

The vehicle then fled from deputies going north on Highway 58 and then turned left on Harrison Bay Road. The vehicle eventually struck a sign at the entrance of Morning Glory Subdivision on Harrison Bay Road. The suspect was taken into custody and then was transported to a local medical facility for minor injuries.The second vehicle, a black Ford Mustang, was traveling north on Highway 58 and then turned and went south. HCSO deputies were able to successfully stop the vehicle and took the suspect into custody.The Toyota Tacoma was found to be a stolen vehicle out of Chattanooga and the Ford Mustang was found to be stolen out of Red Bank.The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Red Bank Police Department are on scene conducting investigations.