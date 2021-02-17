 Wednesday, February 17, 2021 31.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Harrison Home Damaged By Fire Early Wednesday Morning

Wednesday, February 17, 2021
The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department battled a house fire in freezing temperatures Wednesday morning.

At 3:40 a.m., a 911 call was made reporting a house fire at 8611 Ramsey Road  in the Harrison area. The Highway 58 VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting heavy smoke coming from the eaves of the house. Firefighters conducted an interior attack and found fire in the kitchen area. Firefighters contained the fire to the kitchen.

The Highway 58 VFD requested a mutual aid response for Tri-Community VFD and Chattanooga Fire Department to stand by at their fire stations for any additional emergency calls in their district.

The Highway 58 VFD officials reported one person was home when the fire broke out and was treated on the scene by HCEMS for smoke inhalation. The homeowner refused transport to the hospital. Damages reported at $50,000 and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the family with their emergency needs.


