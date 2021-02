A woman was seriously injured in a crash at Soddy Daisy early Wednesday afternoon.

Police said four other occupants of a second vehicle involved in the wreck fled the scene.

The crash was near Sequoyah Road and West Ridge Trail.

The woman was ejected from her car and suffered what were believed to be critical injuries.

Police said one suspect was taken into custody at his home on Lovell Road.

