Police Blotter: Man With Devil Horn Tattoos Makes Off With Pal's $300; Woman No Longer Welcome At Edwin, Buffalo Wild Wings

A woman on Jersey Pike told police that her unlocked vehicle was unlawfully entered and ransacked. She said no items were taken, only thrown around in the vehicle. She said that she is worried due to her having personal information in the vehicle, but has had no indication that her identity is being used. No suspect information is known. No damage was done to the vehicle.



* * *



A woman called police and said she was driving south on I-75 in a construction zone just before the 24/75 split.

She said she was in the second lane from the right. She said what appeared to be a metal pipe-like object flew up from the wheel of an 18-wheeler that was in the lane to her left and slightly ahead of her. She said the pipe hit her windshield and roof bluntly. Glass shattered inside her vehicle and caused her mirror to fall off. It was raining and wet road conditions at the time. She said she was able to slowly drive the damaged vehicle to a safe location off the interstate; however, the car is not safe to drive. She said she parked the vehicle at a secure location, her husband's office, until it could be towed.* * *Police responded to the Motel 6, 20 Birmingham Hwy., on reports of a theft. A man said he let another man into his room to hang out. He said that he left his wallet sitting on a table with $300 cash in it. He said that he went into the bathroom for a minute, and when he came out the cash was gone from his wallet along with the man. He described the man as a white male with devil horn tattoos on his face. Police checked the area for the man, but did not locate him.* * *An employee in a store at 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd. called police and said they had a black male shoplift a TV. She said the man entered the business and picked up a TV before passing all points of sale and exiting the store without paying. She said it was a Samsung 50-inch Crystal 4K UHD TV valued at $400. She said the man was wearing a black hat, black jacket, black pants, a black mask and black shoes. The man then entered a black Nissan Rogue with a Connecticut license plate and left the area.* * *Police were called to Staybridge Suites Chattanooga-Hamilton Place, 7015 Shallowford Road, on report of suspicious activity. Officers located a man who claimed he was looking for somewhere to sleep for the night. Police transported him to the Community Kitchen to find him a bed.* * *Police responded to a suspicious person wearing "inmate" pants. Police spoke with the man, who was walking down the sidewalk of Gunbarrel Road. The man was wearing pants from Silverdale that said "inmate" on the side. The man said he had been released from Silverdale last week sometime and said he did not have any pants when he left, so they let him keep the pants. The man was wearing short pants underneath his inmate pants. The man took off the inmate pants and put them into his backpack.* * *An employee of The Dollar Tree, 480 Greenway View Dr., called police and said she arrived for work as usual and walked to the back of the store. Once in the back of the store, she said she set down her gray trifold purse containing $50 cash, a debit card, an EBT card, and a cell phone. She said a short while later the purse was nowhere to be found. There is no video footage.* * *A woman on Brainerd Road called police to say she was scammed by a male and female claiming to be employees of eBay. She said she was trying to get a refund for a purchase/return she made and she had called the helpline number she located on Google for eBay. She thought she was talking to an eBay associate, but was actually talking to a scammer. She said she found herself caught in an elaborate scam, which caused her to lose $500 from her Apple Pay and $499 from her Regions Bank account. She only had the phone number she could provide police. She said she wanted to report the incident to file a claim with her bank and Apple Pay.* * *Police were called to the Edwin Hotel, 102 Walnut St., due to a female refusing to leave the bathroom. Police located the woman at Buffalo Wild Wings, 120 Market St., causing a disorder. The manager at Buffalo Wild Wings requested to have the woman trespassed. Police also spoke to the manager at the Edwin who said they too wanted her trespassed. The woman was informed that she was no longer permitted to be at either of these locations.* * *An employee of The Read House, 107 W. Martin Luther King Blvd., asked that police trespass a homeless female who keeps entering the building and sleeping on the mezzanine floor. Police spoke to the woman, identified her, told her she was criminally trespassed and informed her she could be arrested should she return to the property. Police offered to give her a blanket, but she refused and left the area on foot.* * *A woman on Mountain Creek Road told police that overnight someone had entered her unlocked Jeep Wrangler and rummaged all through it. She said that the wiring harness for her extra lights was taken, as well as the spare ignition key to her vehicle. She said that the person even drove her Jeep and backed it into a parking space. She said she does not know the cost to replace the wiring harness and extra key.* * *An employee of a gas station at 480 Greenway View Dr. called police and said a white male in a gray Chevrolet was spitting on the glass door of the gas station. The man was no longer on scene when police arrived.* * *An employee of the railroad company on Discovery Drive called police and said a man was walking along the tracks and they just wanted him told to not walk on the tracks. Police checked the man and he was negative for warrants. He was told to not walk on the tracks.* * *A man on Mountain Creek Road told police someone broke out the right side passenger window on his Jeep Wrangle overnight. He said he does not know the cost to replace the window.



* * *

A resident on Shepherd View Circle called police requesting an intoxicated man be removed from his house. Police transported the drunk to the In-Town Suites on Gunbarrel Road where he had a room. He was transported without incident.



* * *



A woman on Milne Street called police to report an identity theft. She said she was contacted by a money lending company called Cash Net USA. She said the company informed her she was late on her payment for her $1,500 loan. The woman said she did not take out a loan with that company and believes she was a victim of identity theft. She said Cash Net USA told her that before they could conduct a review of the account she would need to make a police report. The woman said she did not take out the loan and does not know how anyone could have gotten her information. She said she just needed the report for now and would call back if she learned any further information.



* * *



A man on Browndell Drive called police and said his wife's identity had been stolen. He said he believes that this started when she was transported to the hospital. He said that since then numerous attempts to obtain credit in her name and his name have been made, thus bringing his credit score down to 340. He said he has spoken with Verizon and they told him that they have an address where an application originated in his name from another city in Tennessee. He said that Verizon is not allowed to provide him with that information. He gave police the Verizon fraud department phone number and the fraudulent application number. He said that he nor his wife have suffered a financial loss as a result of the identity theft and the person using his identity was unable to open any account due to the low credit score.



* * *



Police responded to a disorder on Campbell Street called in by an anonymous person. On scene, police could hear several people yelling at each other. The people told police they were having a verbal argument over comments that were made through a social media message. Each person was run through NCIC and found that they did not have any warrants. Everyone was told to leave each other alone and separate, which they did.



* * *



A man called police and said that while he was working out at Planet Fitness, 6231 Perimeter Dr., someone had stolen his wallet from the locker room. He said the wallet had his TN driver's license, SSN Card, and four debit/credit cards. He also said that the person that stole the cards had attempted to use them at CVS on Lee Highway and Publix near Gunbarrel Road. He said he has already notified his banks regarding the theft and that he would check with Planet Fitness and the other locations to see if there is any footage of his cards being taken or used. He said if he found out further information he would notify police.

