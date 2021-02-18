February 18, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
A woman on Jersey Pike told police that her unlocked vehicle was unlawfully entered and ransacked. She said no items were taken, only thrown around in the vehicle. She said that she is worried due to her having personal information in the vehicle, but has had no indication that her identity is being used. No suspect information is known. No damage was done to the vehicle.
* ... (click for more)
Congratulations to David Leatherwood who is retiring after 52 years of faithful and friendly service as store manager in the Hixson area. David will officially retire from Food City but has also served competently for previous owners, BI-LO and of course Chattanooga’s own Red Food store.
My association with David began when I was a representative for Coca-Cola Bottling. To say ... (click for more)
As you probably know by now, in the year 2020 – during which Joe Biden was elected as President of the United States – it has been reported that 39,695,315 guns were legally purchased in the United States, which is a full 40 percent more than were bought in 2019. You should also be aware that in the month of January, during while Biden took the Presidential Oath and became the most ... (click for more)
The Chattanooga Lookouts released on Thursday the team’s 2021 regular season schedule. The Lookouts’ 120 game season kicks off at home on Tuesday, May 4, against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. It will be the first time in over 20 months that the Lookouts will be able to invite fans back to AT&T Field.
“We have been waiting for this day since our 2019 season ended and we are ... (click for more)
After impending weather forced a cancelation in travel plans last weekend, the Chattanooga Mocs softball program will look to open the 2021 season for the second time, now by hosting the annual Chattanooga Challenge at Jim Frost Stadium.
Chattanooga will host the likes of WKU, Indiana State and Kennesaw State with the tournament running from Friday, February 19 through Sunday, ... (click for more)