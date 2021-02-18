Mayor Candidate Gets Adverse Ruling At City Beer Board

In the effort to reduce violence that had been occurring in and around event halls, Chattanooga passed amendments to the city code several years ago. A special gathering, which is usually advertised on social media and on flyers, is defined as an event that meets four conditions: It lasts until after midnight, a fee is charged for admission, beer or alcohol is allowed and the location has an occupancy of more than 50 people.

Two violations involving special gathering permits were heard at the City Beer Board meeting on Thursday. And the organizer for both events was Ladell Careathers. He spent about two hours in a restroom at his place of employment participating in the beer board meeting so he wouldn’t be overheard, and get in trouble over it.

The first incident took place at the Piney Woods Family Resource Center, 701 Hooker Road. The charge was that he failed to get a special gathering permit although all conditions required it. He did apply, said Officer John Collins, the beer inspector, however he failed to follow through. He had been told that he would not have a permit unless a security plan had been submitted and approved by the city, and had been actually picked up. Then the organizer of the event must have it with him during the party.

Police had received information that a party was being held that night without a permit. When they arrived and saw the large number of vehicles, they called for more officers. The location has a fire capacity of 100, which was the limit of people allowed in the building. When the crowd was dispersed, the police counted 226 people leaving and more lingering behind. And, the security people present were not licensed at the time of the event, as was required by the security plan that Mr. Careathers had failed to give to Officer Collins.

Dr. Elenora Woods, executive director of the Alton Park Development Corporation and a candidate for mayor of Chattanooga, said the event was supposed to be a birthday party and that no alcohol was there. Mr. Careathers said it was to be a fundraiser for a college student. He charged $10 to get in, and he said on his flyer that only non-alcoholic beverages were to be sold. However, officers found empty beer containers all over the building and trash bins full of them. Responding to the question of where did the cans come from, Mr. Careathers said people must have snuck them in. Officer Collins, however, said he had started the application process for an event that allowed alcohol and the advertising flyers said that brown bagging would be allowed. Despite saying he was unaware that beer was being consumed, he also said that he did not stop the brown bagging because he did not have a female guard to do pat-downs to check for females being in alcohol.

Dr. Woods also claimed no alcohol was at the party. “I couldn’t see the beer and why didn’t the police have the body cams on?" asked Dr. Woods, “It’s all trumped up,” she said, a statement that she backed out of after the body cam videos showed beer cans everywhere, including the lobby where she was recorded.

Addressing the issue about the number of people that were inside, both the event coordinator and Dr. Woods, said they believed there were only 100 people in the building, and if officers counted 226, then they said that 126 people must have just sneaked in. “Security must not have been doing their job to let that happen,” said Officer Collins. One door had been blocked by a large table and padlocked, and two other doors were locked. Only the front door was open during the event.

Did you have a rental agreement?” asked Assistant City Attorney Melinda Foster. Yes, one had a forged signature, answered Dr. Woods, and one was an application "that we gave him to fill out that he never returned." So, you did not get the contract back, but you let him hold the event?" asked the attorney. “Did you ask Collins? said Dr. Woods. "It’s not the city’s responsibility for events that are on your property to be done legally," said Ms. Foster.

Before the vote, board member Cynthia Coleman confirmed with Dr. Woods that she knew about permitting. She replied that she did, but that she didn’t know a special gathering permit was needed for a fundraiser.

The beer board voted unanimously to sustain the violation against the Piney Woods Family Resource Center, owned by Alton Park Development Corporation, that was represented by Dr. Woods. Additionally, a $50 fine was imposed.

A second vote sustained the same violation with the same monetary fine against the organizer Ladell Careathers.

Mr. Careathers was also charged with organizing another event on Aug. 23, 2020 at 2315 Cannon Ave., which qualified as needing a special gathering permit. Police responded to this party at 12:50 to a report of shots fired. Shell casings were found outside the building, but no one was reported to be wounded. This time, Mr. Careathers had made no attempt to get a permit. He said that Jennifer Keehn, owner of the building that holds the Inversion Circus Arts and Performance Center, had told him she already had a beer permit. The city, however, has no record of that. The board voted to sustain the violation and give a fine of $25 for this violation.

Now that he has two strikes against him, Officer Collins said that starting today, he cannot have another event or be associated with another organizer for a period of one year. “His party business has been shut down for one year as of today.”

When Officer Collins is able to track down the owner of the building, she will be held equally responsible and will be cited to the beer board.

The Brew & Cue, 5017 Rossville Blvd., received a seven-day suspension of its beer license with the option of paying a $1,000 fine from the Chattanooga Beer Board on Thursday. The violation that caused that penalty was failure to report a disorder to the police. The beer code specifies that a disorder must be reported immediately. Chattanooga Police Officer A. Baldwin and Officer Collins both told the board that this business is known to have many disorders that are not reported.

On Nov. 14, 2020, Officer Baldwin responded to a delayed report of a fight that took place in the parking lot outside of the bar. A man had been taken by his girlfriend to Parkridge Hospital suffering from injuries resulting from the fight. Checking with the police dispatcher, Officer Baldwin said that no calls had been received from the bar/restaurant to report a fight that night. The couple did not want to prosecute and were uncooperative because they hang out at the bar and did not want to get anyone who works there in trouble.

Following up later, Officer Collins talked to a server who had been working that night, and she said she had seen the altercation. All involved were said to be “heavily intoxicated.” Two men and the couple had come together that night. The altercation started inside when one of the men inappropriately touched the female which led to a shoving match. She said that "Bubba" was asked to leave. He left with his friend and the couple. Once outside, others joined in the melee’. The bartender threw a bucket of ice to break up the fight, a tactic that bartenders often use, it was stated. The owner, Tommy Lee Holland, who had been in his office at the time, told the board that after being told about the fight, he looked outside and on the security video and saw nothing so did not call police.

The staff said they made two customers leave and their group was intoxicated, said beer board member Christopher Keene. “Are you having a problem with over-serving?” he asked. “He said police seem to be spending a lot of time there.” When Mr. Holland responded that he had not seen anything, Mr. Keene said. “They weren’t there, because they were on the way to the hospital.” The charge against the business at this time, however, was only about the failure to report the fight.

A motion to suspend the bar’s beer license for two weeks or pay $1,000 failed, with most of the board feeling that was too stiff a penalty for a first violation. A motion to suspend the license for two days or pay $500 also failed because it was perceived as being too light. The seven-day suspension with the option of a $1,000 fine passed on a vote of five to three. The suspension will start two weeks from today if that option is chosen.

The beer board approved two new permits to sell beer. Gulshan Kumar and Deepak Kumar were approved for a license for the second location of their restaurant, Bollywood Tacos & Bar, 203 Main St. SK Food Mart, 7490 Lee Highway, was also approved for a carry-out beer license.