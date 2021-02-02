 Tuesday, February 2, 2021 42.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Police Blotter: Walmart Shoplifting Cases Highlight Police Activity; Man Falsely Accused Of Credit Card Theft

Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Police responded to a theft from Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. A woman who spoke very little English said that someone stole her purse and the belongings in it and she needed a police report. The woman had gotten the purse back as management for Walmart found it near the fitting rooms, and it was empty. Officers tried to look at video footage of the incident, but there were no cameras around the fitting rooms to capture any suspect information. The woman said the belongings that were stolen from her purse included $300 in cash, a Mexican ID and some unknown credit/debit cards.

* * *

Police responded to a shoplifting at Hobby Lobby, 2288 Gunbarrel Road.
A manager said two black females entered the store and went to the T-shirt section and then to the toboggans. The manager said the women exited without making a purchase. He said one woman left with 15 T-shirts stuffed into one of their purses and the other put 15 toboggans in her purse. The manager said the women fled the scene in a black Honda Civic. He said the total value that was stolen was $298. 

* * *

Police responded to a shoplifting at Carter's, 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd. An employee said she observed a white female with pink hair and a green jacket stuff her purse with pants and T-shirts and then leave the area. The employee said the woman took $200 worth of merchandise from the store. She said this woman is a regular shoplifter at the store.

* * *

Police responded to a shoplifting at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. Wal-Mart's Loss Prevention team discovered a white male taking items from the store and placing them outside the garden center door. The man placed several items outside the fencing area. The man then came back into Walmart and attempted to leave the store, but the Loss Prevention team was able to stop him. However, the man then continued through and left Walmart in a white truck. The Loss Prevention team then retrieved the items and the total was $423. There was a Walmart employee who recognized the man from a previous incident. The employee said this man has stolen before by placing the items outside and then coming back to get them. Walmart will prosecute if the man is Identified and would also like to have him trespassed. The man is a thin, tall white male with brown hair and eyes. Police watched surveillance footage of the man taking the items past the point of sale. The Loss Prevention team will send still photos and video to police.

* * *

Police responded to a damaged property call at E. 4th Street/High Street. Officers spoke with an employee of Chattanooga Public Works who said while picking up a city trash can with his Public Works truck, the trash can bounced off of the truck and bounced against a woman's vehicle. The woman said it only broke her taillight. Police had her check all functions of the taillight assembly and nothing worked on it.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a disorder at a residence on W. 40th Street. A man said his girlfriend came over and discovered that he had another girl over. The man said that they got into a verbal altercation about the girl, but the altercation was never physical. Police observed no visible marks on the man. The girlfriend had left the scene prior to police arrival and would not answer or call back.

* * *

Police responded to a theft at Hillrom, 5959 Shallowford Road. An employee said that this morning he went to start up a company vehicle and it would not start. The employee then checked over the vehicle and noticed that both batteries had been stolen and fuse wires had been cut.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder at Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. Two men were in an altercation. One man said he thought the other had stolen his credit card and would not let him leave. The accused man said he did not take his credit card and was upset that he would not let him leave and kept questioning him. With camera footage, police were able to determine that the man had misplaced his credit card and the other man did not take the credit card. 

* * *

Police responded to a theft at Walmart, 8101 E. Brainerd Road. A woman was observed not scanning two items while using the self checkout. The two items were valued at $9.82. The woman has been caught stealing at Walmart on two prior occasions. She was cited for theft under $1,000.

* * *

Police were called to the Circle K, 4026 Shallowford Road. A man said the cashier gave him two lottery tickets, one for $6 and the other for $4. He said the $4 lottery ticket was the wrong one and he wanted his money back. Police were able to get his $4 back.

* * *

Police responded to a disorder at 3455 Wilcox Blvd. A man complained that two men had set up a shop in front of his store in Wilcox Complex and he wanted them gone. Officers met with the two men who said that they had been setting up their shop in front of the store for the past several months. They said the BBQ restaurant had closed the previous year and no business had operated there since. The man called the property owner and confirmed that the two men were not allowed to set up shop there anymore. Officers informed the two men they were to pack up and leave the property immediately and not to return without the owner's approval. Both individuals left without further incident. 

