 Tuesday, February 2, 2021 42.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


10-Year-Old Boy Who Was Feared To Be Kidnapped In East Brainerd Is Back Home Safe

Tuesday, February 2, 2021

A 10-year-old who was feared kidnapped has been returned home safely.

On Monday at approximately 4:15 p.m., HCSO Patrol responded to the 9400 Block of Windrose Circle in East Brainerd on a report of a possible kidnapping.

Upon arriving, the victim had returned home and was safe.

The incident is under investigation. The vehicle reportedly used in the abduction was black and was driven by a white male.

The Sheriff’s Office asks that if anyone has any information or witnessed the incident to call 423-622-0022.



February 2, 2021

Dayton Woman Charged In Sale Creek Shooting At House Where Her Ex's New Girlfriend Was Present

February 2, 2021

Fleischmann Named To House Committees, Subcommittees

February 2, 2021

McKinney Charged In Attempt To Steal Over $3,000 In Perfume In East Ridge


The suspected instigator of an early January shootout is now in custody. On Jan. 5, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Mount Tabor Road at Sale Creek. A witness who was ... (click for more)

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann has been selected to serve on the House Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, the Energy and Water Development, ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga man is charged with helping two women try to steal over $3,000 worth of perfume from a business in East Ridge. Police received a call about a theft in progress on Saturday night ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Dayton Woman Charged In Sale Creek Shooting At House Where Her Ex's New Girlfriend Was Present

The suspected instigator of an early January shootout is now in custody. On Jan. 5, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Mount Tabor Road at Sale Creek. A witness who was present during the shooting said Sheena Rashay Smith came to the house around midnight and began shooting into a vehicle parked in the driveway. When the witness came out of the house ... (click for more)

Fleischmann Named To House Committees, Subcommittees

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann has been selected to serve on the House Appropriations Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, the Energy and Water Development, and Related Agencies Subcommittee, and the Homeland Security Subcommittee, which he leads as the top Republican. He said, “I am grateful that my colleagues have selected me to serve on ... (click for more)

Opinion

Thank You, COVID Vaccine Workers

Yesterday I received my COVID vaccine at the CARTA Bus Barn. Thank you for the amazing effort and coordination that made this possible. Every person I encountered, which included police officers, National Guard, health care workers and volunteers, were professional, kind and helpful. I realize there have been frustrations and delays for many, but let us recognize and appreciate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Your Angels Are Real

You think it just happens. Like, well … here we are in life. Suddenly there is a death. Big deal. The obit page is filled each day. Your favorite dogs, the best horse, your best friends, “Nobody gets out of life alive,” said the actor Paul Newman in the movie “Hud.” But no, it is hardly that easy. I have found that my belief is ever strengthened that with each new year I can recognize ... (click for more)

Sports

River Sharks Dreams Came Falling Down With No Pay And A Shellacking In Cincinnati

Chris Carter was on his way back to the gym, completely empty handed and preparing himself to face a team that hadn’t been paid in several weeks. As the coach of the Tennessee River Sharks, his guys had traveled up to Cincinnati, got toasted, and came back with the promise of getting a few hundred dollars for their troubles. Team owner Jamie LaMunyon had promised Carter money would ... (click for more)

UTC To Allow Limited Fans At McKenzie Arena

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga athletics department announced the return of fans to home events in McKenzie Arena in a limited capacity for the month of February. UTC also announced that due to the winterization of Finley Stadium and the impact that would have on the fan experience, there will not be fans at football games for the first two home contests in February. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors