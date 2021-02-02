10-Year-Old Boy Who Was Feared To Be Kidnapped In East Brainerd Is Back Home Safe

A 10-year-old who was feared kidnapped has been returned home safely.

On Monday at approximately 4:15 p.m., HCSO Patrol responded to the 9400 Block of Windrose Circle in East Brainerd on a report of a possible kidnapping.



Upon arriving, the victim had returned home and was safe.



The incident is under investigation. The vehicle reportedly used in the abduction was black and was driven by a white male.



The Sheriff’s Office asks that if anyone has any information or witnessed the incident to call 423-622-0022.





