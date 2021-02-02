Mother Says Her 10-Year-Old Son Was Abducted In East Brainerd; Says He Pulled Cord In Trunk Of SUV To Get Away

The mother of a 10-year-old boy says he was abducted from a gated community in East Brainerd on Monday afternoon, but was able to escape by pulling a cord inside the trunk of the vehicle he was thrown in.

Niya Love said it happened in the 9400 block of Windrose Circle when her son Elijah went to check the mail for his grandparents.

She said a white male pulled up in a black SUV, grabbed the boy and threw him in the trunk.

Ms. Love said her son got out when the vehicle stopped at a McDonald's/BP station. She said the man grabbed the boy and threw him back in the trunk, though her son bit him during the struggle.

She said he got out the same way and this time was able to hide in some nearby bushes until the man left.

The Sheriff's Office said the incident is under investigation.



The Sheriff’s Office asks that if anyone has any information or witnessed the incident to call 423-622-0022.





