Hixson Woman Charged With Setting Up $10,000 Robbery From Passenger In East Ridge

A Hixson woman has been charged with setting up a $10,000 robbery a passenger in her car outside an East Ridge business last Nov. 30.

Christie Nichole Henderson, 38, of 4725 Sabrina Lane, was earlier charged with filing a false police report.

Now she has been charged with facilitation of especially aggravated robbery.

Police said Ms. Henderson drove a white Mercedes to a convenience store at 3918 Ringgold Road at 12:43 p.m. on Nov. 30. Her passenger remained in the front seat while she went inside, paid for gas and went to the restroom.

While in the store, Ms. Henderson is seen on video using her cellphone to talk to someone.

While she was in the store, a black male wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt entered the unlocked Mercedes on the driver's side door and struck the passenger in the head with a pistol.

Police said the robber took $10,000 from the passenger and fled.

Ms. Henderson at first denied any knowledge of the robbery, but later said she did have some information. She said she did not know the robber, but police found video of Ms. Henderson arriving that morning at 8:24 a.m. in the Mercedes at the America's Best Value motel on Lee Highway with the same black male in the front seat.

Pigeon Forge, Tn., officers on Dec. 13 arrested 33-year-old Corey Jamall Greer, on warrants for especially aggravated robbery and possession of a weapon in the commission of a felony. They also confiscated two cellphones from Greer, including a white one he could be seen using in video from the Lee Highway motel.

Police said an analysis of the content of the phones showed that Ms. Henderson was directly involved in planning and execution of the robbery.

At one point she texted Greer, "I gotta be careful texting bc he watching me" and asking "so we not going for the 32?"

She also texted, "I need to know how we gonna take this 10K in traffic" and "we need a plan. We can't be reckless."

Ms. Henderson also told Greer, "If we can get us this 32, n----- you better neva leave me."