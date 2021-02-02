Jenkins Charged In Shooting That Left Former Girlfriend In Critical Condition

The suspect in a January shooting that left an ex-girlfriend with critical injuries is now in custody.

Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting report on Jan. 23, and found the victim with a gunshot wound in her left leg. She was transported to a local hospital, where an investigator was able to briefly speak with her.

Police said the victim told them she and her ex-boyfriend Jimmy Jenkins, 27, had gotten into an argument over her having a new boyfriend. She said Jenkins got into his vehicle and initially drove away, but returned a while later and pointed a handgun at her and another individual. Both were sitting in their own vehicle.

She said Jenkins fired at the car multiple times, causing the victim to suffer life-threatening injuries.

Police said the witness told them the two were sitting in the vehicle when Jenkins returned and shot at the vehicle. The witness was the one who called 911.

Last Thursday, police found Jenkins hiding in the basement of a Milne Street residence.

During a recorded interview, police said Jenkins admitted to meeting with the victim on the 23rd, and also to shooting multiple rounds into the victim’s vehicle.

Police said Jenkins apologized for his actions.

He is charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated domestic assault, and vandalism.