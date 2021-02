Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNES, MISTY MICHELLE

3622 CONNER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF METH)

---

BARNETT, JIANA

5145 KELLEY ST APT 4 CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 10

---

BENECKE, AMANDA

12107 ARMSTRONG RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE - SECOND OFFENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

BENNETT, GREGORY S

501 E 5TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374031832

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BOLDEN, LEKESHA DANIEL

1092 N HAWTHORNE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BROWN, ERIC GIG

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

BROWN, LARRY DANIEL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

COZZART, KHERA

2421 NIMTZ ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD---DANIELS, CHRISTOPHER JABBARHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF ECSTASY FOR RESALEVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF MARIJUANA---DANIELS, LNORVY QUINTELL3911 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALIGHT LAW VIOLATIONTINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF GAMBLING DEVICE OR RECORDGAMBLING---DAVIS, LAUREN NICOLE111 SAVANNAH COVE BENTON, 37307Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DEWS, TIAJUANA NASHA3127 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---GAITHER, PIERRE LACEY1717 WHITE OAK RD APT D3 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GOODLOW, STACY DARREL5307 HIGHWAY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 374161636Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVING---HAYES, CASEY S2465 LIVINGSTON HWY JAMESTOWN, 385566406Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HERNANDEZ, GRANDENO25 LYNDON AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---JACABO, BENJAMIN327 SYCAMORE CIR DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSSESSION---JOHNSON, DEWAYNE MARZKY4000 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JOHNSON, JACORY MARTAE3807 DEERFOOT DR CHATTANOOGA, 374061206Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT---LOPEZ-MANUEL, NELVIN CECILIOCHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESPEEDING---MADRIGAL, LUIS JERADO736 FIELDING ST DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WHITFIELD CO GA)---MAY, EMILY K188 EVERGREEN CIR HENDERSONVILLE, 37075Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MIGUEL, HECTOR8630 E RIDGE TRAIL RD SODDY DAISY, 373793459Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---MORGAN, TIFFANY NICOLE954 PEAGRAN CIRLCE FORT OLGETHORPE, 30753Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---MORRIS, CORTNEY DEWAYNE1618 N. ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PARKER, FREDERICK LEE7005 ARBOR LEAF LN CHATTANOOGA, 374211968Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---PERRY, NICHOLAS ALEXANDER3409 VINCENT PK CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SANCHEZ-BRAVO, ALFREDO306 LOVELL ST CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---SHAW, CHASE BRANDON2406 COVE FLOWER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVING---SILER, SHEREE DEVORAH2800 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SIMS, JAMES RANDALL12107 ARMSTRONG RD SODDY DAISY, 373795921Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT---STARLING, DARRIUS MARSHON800 MCCALLIE AVE Chattanooga, 374032612Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---STEVISON, JEFFERY DYLON2201 SOUTHFORKE DR SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, MICHAEL RAYHOMELESS EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHCRIMINAL TRESPASSING