UT Receives $1 Million Gift From Chattanooga Law Firm

Monday, February 22, 2021

A $1 million gift has been made to the University of Tennessee in the name of the Chattanooga-based law firm of Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers, P.C.  

The College of Law will receive $900,000 to support the Center for Advocacy and Dispute Resolution, the Legal Clinic, the Douglas Blaze Professorship and scholarships for students interested in pursuing legal careers in advocacy, one of the college’s primary areas of concentration.

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga political science department will establish a scholarship with the remaining $100,000. 

College of Law Interim Dean Doug Blaze said he hopes the gift will act as a challenge to others to offer additional funds to the university.  

“We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers and the support the firm and its members have given the College of Law over the years,” Dean Blaze said.  “This gift will advance our students’ understanding and appreciation of advocacy within the legal system.”

In recognition of the gift, the College of Law Room 338 will be named the Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers Courtroom. 

The Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers law firm was founded in 1969 by University of the South and College of Law graduate Jerry H. Summers. Attorney Summers is a lifelong resident of Chattanooga. 

Partners at the firm include Jeffrey W. Rufolo, a 1988 University of Tennessee at Chattanooga graduate and 1991 College of Law graduate; and Jimmy F. Rodgers, Jr., a 1991 graduate of the University of Tennessee and 1994 graduate of the College of Law. Rodgers is a lifelong resident of Chattanooga.

Other Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers law firm attorneys are Marya Wegenka Schalk, a 2002 graduate of Vanderbilt University, 2005 graduate of the College of Law and former appellate law clerk in the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals at Knoxville; and Benjamin L. McGowan, a 1994 graduate of the University of the South and a 2001 graduate of Northeastern University College of Law. 

Summers, Rufolo and Rodgers will also provide the funding for a short treatise on preparing a record on appeal which has resulted in landmark decisions in civil and criminal law in Tennessee, and federal court and the United States Supreme Court by lawyers in the firm. 


Police Blotter: Gutter Place Suffers Loss Of $2,000 Of Tools; Man In Wheelchair Won't Quit Roadside Panhandling

Walker County Arrest Report For Feb. 15-21

Police Blotter: Gutter Place Suffers Loss Of $2,000 Of Tools; Man In Wheelchair Won't Quit Roadside Panhandling

A caller notified police about a suspicious woman on Roberts Road. Police spoke with the woman who said she was knocking on various doors because of the temperature outside, requesting a ride to Jasper, Tn. Police verified the woman's identity and transported her to the Waffle House, 4343 Highway 58, to wait for her ride. * * * Police responded to South Window & Gutters,

Walker County Arrest Report For Feb. 15-21

Here is the Walker County arrest report for Feb. 15-21: PURSLEY DUSTIN CAROLL W/M 34 OFFICER BARKLEY FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE STEPHENS CRISTA ANTIONETTE W/F 38 OFFICER MILLER FTA(F) HAHNA JODY WAYNE W/M 48 OFFICER YOUNG CONTEMPT OF COURT WRIGHT SHANE EUGENE W/M OFFICER FERGUSON RETURN FROM HOSPITAL HARRIS GAVIN MICHAEL W/M 18 OFFICER WORLEY M. STATUTORY RAPE BULLOCH

William Henry Hastie, A Legal Trailblazer

February is Black History Month. The commemoration began as Black History Week in 1926, the brainchild of historian Carter G. Woodson. President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, calling on the public to "seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history." For

Roy Exum: Our 500,000 Dashes

There was a very sobering pause in my Morning Readers when I realized Sunday, Feb. 21st, 2021, would mark the deaths of a half-million Americans due to COVID-19. To best put that in perspective, this time last year we were just learning about the coronavirus. Heck, this time last year I couldn't even spell it, and in Chattanooga, we were about two weeks shy of the pandemic's first

UNC Greensboro Shocks Lady Mocs, 58-50

It's been a roller-coaster season for the Chattanooga women's basketball team. They've looked great in some games and not so great in others. Such was the case this weekend in the final two home games of the year against North Carolina Greensboro. The Lady Mocs played well on Friday as they cruised to a 57-41 victory over the Lady Spartans, but it was a totally different situation

Lady Mocs Cruise To Third Straight Win, 57-41

The Southern Conference tournament starts in 13 days, so it's important that every team play its best as that time gets closer. Coach Katie Burrows has certainly been focusing on that in recent practices as she wants her Lady Mocs to be more consistent overall and to keep playing good defense. Burrows got her wish for the most part on Friday night at McKenzie Arena where Chattanooga


