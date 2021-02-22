 Monday, February 22, 2021 57.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

State Senate Passes Bill Allowing Governor To Issue An Executive Order Requiring All Schools To Offer In-Person Learning

Monday, February 22, 2021

The full state Senate approved legislation on Monday giving Tennessee’s governor the authority to issue an executive order requiring all schools to offer in-person learning.  Sponsors said SB 103, sponsored by Senate Education Committee Chairman Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown), "follows an outcry by students and parents in Shelby County Schools to reopen schools after almost a year of being closed to in-person instruction." 

 

Senator Kelsey said, “This is a victory for students and parents as every Tennessee family deserves the choice of in-person learning.

Allowing students to return to the classroom is long overdue as we have many students, especially low-income students, who are struggling this year and falling behind their peers.  No one is saying that the governor should force students back into an atmosphere which they feel is unsafe.  For those parents who want their children back into school, let’s follow the science, and the science says it’s safe.”

 

He said Shelby County "was the last county in Tennessee to announce plans to reopen even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and American Academy of Pediatrics had recommended students return to classroom instruction."

 

  The announcement that Shelby County schools would reopen was made only two days after the Kelsey bill was overwhelmingly approved by the Senate Education Committee, he stated.

 

Also, the bill grants school boards more independence regarding whether their schools should be open or closed to in-person learning during a public emergency, unless the governor has issued a statewide order.  School boards can delegate the authority to the director of schools under an amendment added to the legislation.

 

The legislation also comes after Collierville Schools released a reopening plan for the fall of 2020 based on recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics that was not supported by the Shelby County Health Department.

 

“Mandated directives should only come from elected leaders who are accountable to the people they serve,” said Senator Kelsey.   “I am very pleased that the Senate has approved this legislation and look forward to seeing it passed by House and enacted into law.”  

 

The bill, which is sponsored by Rep. Kevin Vaughan (R-Collierville), now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.

 


Hagerty Asks Biden To Withdraw Nomination Of California Attorney General To Lead HHS

Embattled Collegedale City Manager Ted Rogers Announces Retirement; Says He Will Not Reply To His Critics

Hagerty Asks Biden To Withdraw Nomination Of California Attorney General To Lead HHS

Senator Bill Hagerty, along with Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) and other members of Congress, on Monday sent a letter urging President Joe Biden to withdraw California Attorney General Xavier Becerra's nomination to serve as the next Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). In part, the members wrote, "We write to express our grave concerns regarding the nomination of California

Embattled Collegedale City Manager Ted Rogers Announces Retirement; Says He Will Not Reply To His Critics

Embattled Collegedale City Manager Ted Rogers has announced his retirement. It comes after a recent town commission meeting where he barely avoided being fired by the five-member commission. Commissioners cited a lack of communication from his office, including about his recent firing of the town park's director. Mr. Rogers wrote this letter: Mayor Lamb and Board of

Opinion

William Henry Hastie, A Legal Trailblazer

February is Black History Month. The commemoration began as Black History Week in 1926, the brainchild of historian Carter G. Woodson. President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, calling on the public to "seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history." For

Roy Exum: Our 500,000 Dashes

There was a very sobering pause in my Morning Readers when I realized Sunday, Feb. 21st, 2021, would mark the deaths of a half-million Americans due to COVID-19. To best put that in perspective, this time last year we were just learning about the coronavirus. Heck, this time last year I couldn't even spell it, and in Chattanooga, we were about two weeks shy of the pandemic's first

Sports

Chattanooga Football Club Holds Open Tryouts

Talent comes around in the most unlikely of places, and perhaps Chattanooga's next great soccer star was unearthed on Sunday's Chattanooga Football Club open tryouts. Last year's February tryout unearthed starting striker Brian Bement, top goalkeeper Alec Reddington, and rocket-footed midfielder Clayton Adams. The first half took place at Finley Stadium in the morning, while

UNC Greensboro Shocks Lady Mocs, 58-50

It's been a roller-coaster season for the Chattanooga women's basketball team. They've looked great in some games and not so great in others. Such was the case this weekend in the final two home games of the year against North Carolina Greensboro. The Lady Mocs played well on Friday as they cruised to a 57-41 victory over the Lady Spartans, but it was a totally different situation


