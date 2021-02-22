Write In Mayor Candidate Howard-Hill Says Signs Missing, Front Door Found Ajar

Jean Howard-Hill, write in candidate for mayor, said she laments driving around a few days before the end of early voting and seeing out of 170 of her signs, very few are still there in mainly black communities,







She said, "It deeply hurts, because the black community is where I have made so many investments in lives, going all the way back to 1974, when I graduated from college and returned home. I just can't wrap my head around it.







Whenever anyone needed anything, I was there. Almost always I did it off my own dime.

"I have invested so much of my time, resources and used whatever clout and influence to help others.Whenever anyone needed anything, I was there. Almost always I did it off my own dime.





"Quietly and mostly secretly, behind the scenes I fought battles and became that advocate for individuals, many of whom never knew what I had done."





She said her husband, the late Attorney Bobby Lee Hill and their law firm, prior to his death, "providing free representation to so many clients of color who simply did not have resources to pay a fee.







"In higher education at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga, I went beyond just teaching, to ensure students of color were academically prepared to get into college and to make sure they matriculated - many of whom went on to get graduate degrees.







"I opened my home and housed so many children and families. Never have I asked or required of anyone, anything in return. Even now as a candidate, I dare not even ask for their support. So why would anyone Black in Chattanooga have cause to remove my signs, I cannot comprehend."





She says upon returning home, "the removal of her campaign signs weighed heavily on me. But what happened once I arrived at my residence was even more devastating.







"When I got to my door, I noticed it was ajar. As I backed away, I then saw fresh tire treads leading away from the house. It was then that I called the Chattanooga Police Department."





Three Chattanooga police officers arrived on the scene and secured the property.







Ms. Howard-Hill said she "cannot say for sure that the incident at my home was connected to the campaign. However, I am aware that politics can sometimes get a little dirty. Nevertheless, the removal of the signs, most definitely is campaign related.





"I send this message, 'Whoever has removed my signs or attempted to invade my home, I love you!'

"It is easy to get angry and to hate those who do mean things to you. But for me, I have learned to deepen the love and forgive.





"This does not mean that what has been done is okay or is right. It simply means I choose to love and forgive. Because short of doing me bodily harm, I shall remain with the same resolve to continue to do good and to make a difference in not only the black community, but in all facets of our community. Just as I have done all of my adult life.







"....And this has absolutely nothing to do with race. Because I have equally done the same for those of other races and ethnicities. It's about loving all people."





She reiterated her appreciation for the Chattanooga Police officers who had her wait outside, while they entered and secured her home.





"I thanked them unrelentlessly, because I appreciate what they do on a daily basis. I also keep them and their families and loved ones in my prayers each day.





"And to whomever it may have been, who attempted to invade her home, she smiles and leaves this message, 'May angels always greet you at the door.' "





Ms. Howard-Hill said her home is now under police surveillance at least until after the March 2nd city election.



