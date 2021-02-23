COVID-19 Renters Relief Application Portal To Open On March 1

Hamilton County renters along with renters in all of Hamilton County’s municipalities may soon be eligible for Covid Rent Relief.

The Tennessee Housing Development Agency is working to implement the U.S. Treasury’s Rent Relief Act of 2020.

The Rent Relief Act will support renters who have been struggling to pay rent, utilities or other home energy costs due to lost wages or income due to the pandemic.

TDHA will open an application portal on March 1.

If you would like to sign up for notification by email for when you can apply, TDHA has created a web link where not only can you enroll for portal notification, but also have many of your questions about the program answered.

You can do so by clicking on this link: https://thda.org/help-for-renters-section-8/covidrentrelief

You will find the email application in the large blue box on TDHA’s web page.

The web page also has a FAQ section which can provide you with answers regarding the program‘s eligibility and application rules.

TDHA has opened a call center for those who have been unable to find answers in the web page’s FAQ section.

That number is 844 500-1112.



However the best way to be involved in the program is to enroll for email notifications.

