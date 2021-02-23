Kim White For Mayor Campaign Has Raised $667,000

The Kim White for mayor campaign announced it has raised $667,000.

The earlier total was $502,000.

Since the last reporting period, donors have given another $165,000 to the former River City Company president. That includes from more than 350 first-time donors, it was stated.

The campaign has received financial contributions ranging from $6 to $1,600 from every ZIP code in the city. One-third of all donations are $100 or less.

Ms. White said, “The unbelievable momentum of our campaign continues to strengthen as we approach March 2. The generosity of hundreds of first-time donors reflects growing voter confidence in my ability to lead the city. I’m humbled and encouraged by this tremendous outpouring of support."