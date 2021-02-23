Duplex On Usher Drive Damaged By Fire Tuesday Afternoon

An adult and two children are safe after a fire inside their home on Usher Drive on Tuesday.

The Chattanooga Fire Department was called to the 5300 block at 3 p.m. Quint 14 arrived and found flames coming from the front of the duplex. They launched a defensive attack and once it was safe, searches of the interior were conducted. No one was found.

Crews had the fire under control quickly and the cause is under investigation.

The two children were not injured. The adult suffered smoke inhalation but declined to be transported to the hospital.

Ladder 1, Quint 14, Engine 9, Squad 1, Quint 1, Battalion 1, Battalion 3 (Blue Shift), CFD Supply, CFD Investigations, EPB and CPD responded.



