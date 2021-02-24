Man, 40, Shot Tuesday Night On Dorris Street

A man, 40, was shot Tuesday night on Dorris Street.

At approximately 9:47 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 4000 block of Dorris Street on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.