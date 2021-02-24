 Wednesday, February 24, 2021 Weather

Health Department Announces Additional 1st Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments; For Phases 1a1, 1a2, 1b And Adults 65+

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department has added a total of 4,360 new first dose Pfizer appointment opportunities to the schedule.

·        Feb. 26 & March 5 at Tennessee Riverpark

·         March 2, 5 & 6 at CARTA Bus Barn

People in the eligible phases (1a1, 1a2, 1b and adults 65+) are encouraged to visithttps://vaccine.hamiltontn.gov/ and make their appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center for assistance:

·        First dose appointments: 423-209-5398

·         Second dose appointments: 423-209-5399

A Spanish vaccine webpage and Spanish appointment call center are available for residents who speak Spanish.

·        Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

·         Spanish vaccine webpage: http://health.hamiltontn.org/en-us/allservices/coronavirus(covid-19)/vaccine/vacunacióncontracovid19.aspx

All three call center lines are open Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back. 

General COVID-19 questions may be directed to the Health Department’s hotline at 423-209-8383. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM and Saturday 10AM-3PM. Bilingual representatives are available.

Current Phases/Eligibility 

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available to Phases 1a1, 1a2, 1B and individuals 65+ according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s Vaccination Plan.

Age Group Bracket:

·         65 years or older, must be a Hamilton County resident

·         No specific medical conditions are required

Phase 1B includes:

  • Childcare, pre-school, and kindergarten through twelfth grade teachers
  • School staff
  • School bus drivers
  • Other first responders (including dispatch, administrative personnel and other emergency communications personnel not included in Phase 1a1)
  • Airfield operations personnel employed by primary commercial and cargo service airports

Phase 1a2 includes:

Other Health Care Workers with Direct Patient Exposure

·        Primary care providers and staff

·         Outpatient specialty providers and staff working with acute patients

·         Pharmacists and staff

·         Patient transport

·         Outpatient therapists

·         Urgent visit center providers and staff

·         Environmental services

·         Oral health providers

·         Behavioral health providers

·         Outpatient laboratory staff working with COVID-19 specimens

·         Funeral/mortuary workers with direct decedent contact

Phase 1a1 includes:

·         Hospital/Free-Standing Emergency Department Staff with Direct Patient Exposure and/or Exposure to Potentially-Infectious Materials

·         Home health care staff

·         COVID-19 mass testing site staff

·         Student health providers

·         Staff & Residents of Long Term Care Facilities (Skilled Nursing Facilities, Assisted Living Centers, Homes for the Aged, DIDD Residential Centers, Group Homes)

·         First Responders with Direct Public Exposure including Jailers

·         Individuals >18yrs who cannot live independently due to serious chronic medical condition or intellectual or developmental disabilities

Important Information to Know Prior to Appointment

·         Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.

·         Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm

·         Bring proof of Hamilton County residency (if applicable)

·         Bring proof of Hamilton County employment (if applicable)

·         Bring proof of age (if applicable)

·         Bring COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form (if possible; form available for download on registration page)

·         Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot

·         Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more

Vaccination Record Card

When patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information.

·        The vaccine manufacturer (either Moderna or Pfizer)

·         The date the first dose of vaccine was given

·         The date the second vaccine dose is due 

It is important to keep the Vaccination Record Card because when making the appointment for the second dose of vaccine, it helps ensure the correct product is received and in the correct timeframe.  The current recommendation is that second dose vaccinations be received either on or after the recommended date on the Vaccination Record Card, not before. This card is a reminder of the date, so you must make a second dose appointment when appointment slots become available.

Additional Resources

·        Stay up-to-date on new vaccine appointment information. Follow the health department via their email newsletter and social media accounts, available at this link:http://health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx.

·         Transportation is available to the vaccination site. Call 423-209-8383 to schedule a ride.

·         Visit the Health Department’s new vaccine FAQ page, updated regularly: http://health.hamiltontn.org/en-us/allservices/coronavirus(covid-19)/frequentlyaskedquestions(faq).aspx


February 24, 2021

Man, 40, Shot Tuesday Night On Dorris Street

February 24, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

February 24, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Breaking News

Man, 40, Shot Tuesday Night On Dorris Street

A man, 40, was shot Tuesday night on Dorris Street. At approximately 9:47 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 4000 block of Dorris Street on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury. ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

I Threw Social Media To The Wind And Couldn't Be Happier

Two weeks ago I did something monumental. I deleted all of my social media accounts. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok (yes I had TikTok) are all gone. Why? Because today I choose to live my life based on what brings me joy. When I realized that social media invited more dread than joy I knew what I had to do. Life’s moments really, really matter and looking at a screen ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Flag At Iwo Jima

This morning marks the 76 th anniversary of the sun coming up on Mount Suribachi and, as it lit the dawn, every warrior in one of the most merciless battles in the Pacific theater could see the American flag on the crest of the 554-feet-tall hill. The battle to secure the island was perhaps the most intense fighting in World War II. Almost 7,000 Marines and Navy Seabees were ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC, VMI Hoops Match Up Postponed

Saturday’s Southern Conference men’s basketball game between VMI and Chattanooga in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has been canceled due to positive COVID tests and quarantine requirements within VMI’s program. The game would have been the regular-season finale for both squads. Chattanooga (18-6, 9-6 SoCon) is back in action Wednesday at Mercer (14-9, 7-8) at 7 p.m., while VMI (12-11, ... (click for more)

Mocs Golfers Ninth At Pinnacle Bank Intercollegiate

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s golf finished the first tournament of the spring semester with 306. That dropped the Mocs into a tie for ninth at 893 with Dayton. Connor Nolan led the way with 73 which matched his first round score. Alex Cobb added with 77 as A.J. Lintunen and Paul Conroy each carded 78s completing the counting total. Oliver Simonsen posted the drop score with 80. ... (click for more)


